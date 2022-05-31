Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah named PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Liverpool FC's star forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22. The Egyptian retains the award after football supporters recognised his stellar Premier League campaign for Liverpool.

Salah claimed his third Golden Boot, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, by netting 23 goals from his 35 outings in the top flight. The No.11 also picked up the league's Playmaker prize for his 13 assists in the season - one more than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also shortlisted for the PFA prize.

Salah came out on top in a fan poll to claim the accolade for the third time in his career, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice the other nominees. (ANI)

