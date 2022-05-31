Left Menu

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah named PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Liverpool FC's star forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:38 IST
Mohamed Salah in action (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Egyptian retains the award after football supporters recognised his stellar Premier League campaign for Liverpool.

Salah claimed his third Golden Boot, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, by netting 23 goals from his 35 outings in the top flight. The No.11 also picked up the league's Playmaker prize for his 13 assists in the season - one more than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also shortlisted for the PFA prize.

Salah came out on top in a fan poll to claim the accolade for the third time in his career, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice the other nominees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

