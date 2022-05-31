Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah named PFA Fans' Player of the Year
Liverpool FC's star forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liverpool FC's star forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22. The Egyptian retains the award after football supporters recognised his stellar Premier League campaign for Liverpool.
Salah claimed his third Golden Boot, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, by netting 23 goals from his 35 outings in the top flight. The No.11 also picked up the league's Playmaker prize for his 13 assists in the season - one more than teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also shortlisted for the PFA prize.
Salah came out on top in a fan poll to claim the accolade for the third time in his career, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher and Declan Rice the other nominees. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Nats bring Astros' 11-game winning streak to an emphatic end; Soccer-Milan close in on first Serie A title in 11 years after win over Atalanta and more
1st commercial flight in years takes off from Yemen's Sanaa
First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Milan close in on first Serie A title in 11 years after win over Atalanta; Tennis-Djokovic wins Italian Open to claim the first title in over six months and more
ATF price hiked by 5.3 pc, 10th increase this year