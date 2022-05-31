AFC invites interest to host Asian Cup 2023 after China withdraws as hosts

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) invitation to all the AFC Member Associations (MAs) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Following China PR's decision to withdraw as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the recent 32nd AFC Congress 2022 had provided the mandate to the AFC Administration to define the terms and requirements of an expedited bidding process to find a replacement host for the competition.

Following the conclusion of the bidding process, the AFC Administration will submit a report with its recommendations to the AFC Executive Committee, which will then select the new host of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The deadline for interested MAs to submit their EOI to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is June 30.

On May 14, AFC announced that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) will not host the Asian Cup 2023. China were appointed as hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on June 5, 2019, at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris. The 24-team competition was to be hosted across 10 Chinese cities from June 16 to July 16, 2023. (ANI)

