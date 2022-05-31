Left Menu

Sri Lanka keen to host Asia Cup amid severe economic crisis

Sri Lanka is keen to host the upcoming Asia Cup which will start from August 27 this year onwards and is making arrangements for it, said an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in August. Though Sri Lanka is the host for the tournament, questions are being raised if it could still happen as the country battles a major economic crisis. "Sri Lanka Cricket officials and ACC President met on sidelines of IPL final in Hyderabad and during this meeting, officials told that they want to host the Asia Cup and are making arrangements for it. Sri Lanka Cricket Board is keen to host the event and they made their stand clear during the meeting," said the source to ANI.

Earlier, ACC President Jay Shah had told ANI that he will be meeting SLC officials during the IPL finals. The source however said that a final decision is yet to be taken in regard to the hosting rights and there are some other options like UAE and Bangladesh are also being considered in case Sri Lanka cannot host the event.

"It could also start before its original date, hoping that a decision will be made in a day or two and ACC will make an official announcement," added the source. Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation since the onset of the pandemic.

The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting tourism, the biggest contributor to Sri Lanka's GDP. Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

