Left Menu

Soccer-Champions League final hero Courtois out of Belgium Nations League squad

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad for their four Nations League matches over the next fortnight just days after his Champions League heroics with Real Madrid. Courtois was sent home after a medical examination by the Belgium team doctor on Monday. "He is not fit due to ongoing medical problems," the Belgian federation said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:06 IST
Soccer-Champions League final hero Courtois out of Belgium Nations League squad
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad for their four Nations League matches over the next fortnight just days after his Champions League heroics with Real Madrid. He has a groin strain and has been withdrawn after a medical examination, as has defender Jason Denayer, the Belgian football federation said on Tuesday.

Courtois said after the Champions League final on Saturday, where his Spanish club edged Liverpool 1-0 to lift the trophy, that he had struggled with injury for a while with recurring inflammation on the inside of his thigh. Courtois was sent home after a medical examination by the Belgium team doctor on Monday.

"He is not fit due to ongoing medical problems," the Belgian federation said. Defender Denayer, who has ended his contract with Olympique Lyonnais, has battled this season with an ankle problem.

Belgium are preparing for Nations League games at home to Netherlands on Friday and Poland on Wednesday followed by trips to Wales on June 11 and the return in Poland three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022