US Open champ Emma Raducanu to begin grass-court season in Nottingham

US Open champion Emma Raducanu and British No. 2 Dan Evans have accepted wild cards into the Nottingham Open 2022, which is set to get underway on June 6.

ANI | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 15:39 IST
US Open champion Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/Emma Raducanu). Image Credit: ANI
US Open champion Emma Raducanu and British No. 2 Dan Evans have accepted wild cards into the Nottingham Open 2022, which is set to get underway on June 6. 19-year-old Raducanu confirmed her plans to start her grass-court campaign with an appearance in Birmingham, but she has now added the WTA 250 event in Nottingham to her grass court calendar as well.

Raducanu said: "I'm excited to return to Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of British crowds for the first time this year." "This event will always be special to me as I played my first tournament on the WTA Tour here last June and I can't wait to go back," she added.

The Nottingham Open will also feature an ATP Challenger event that will include Evans, with the British Davis Cup star starting his grass court effort for 2022 with an appearance at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Birmingham-born Evans has been a consistent presence in the top 40 of the ATP rankings since January 2020 and won his first ATP title when he claimed victory in the Murray River Open in Melbourne in February 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

