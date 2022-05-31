Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. investment firm Redbird buys AC Milan from Elliott - report

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier this month that Redbird were nearing a deal worth about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) to buy Milan. The Italian side was one of Europe's top clubs under the previous ownership of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The U.S. investment firm RedBird has bought Serie A champions AC Milan from the U.S. fund Elliott after a deal was reached in the last few days, ANSA https://www.ansa.it/english/news/sports/2022/05/31/soccer-redbird-buys-ac-milan_5cda92bc-40f0-4844-a6e3-4b37fc750551.html reported on Tuesday. Asset manager Investcorp had also been in the running to buy seven-time European champions Milan earlier this month but they could not agree on certain terms, paving the way for Redbird to pursue a deal.

RedBird declined to comment on the report. Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier this month that Redbird were nearing a deal worth about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) to buy Milan.

The Italian side was one of Europe's top clubs under the previous ownership of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. RedBird, already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League soccer club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, also has a controlling stake in French soccer club, Toulouse.

Milan clinched their 19th Serie A title on the final day of the season -- their first Scudetto in 11 years. ($1 = 0.9340 euros)

