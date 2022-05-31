Left Menu

Motor racing-Monaco winner Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:12 IST
Sergio Perez Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday. The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.

"For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024," said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.

