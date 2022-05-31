ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko journey from Euro 2020 to ISL

Midfielder Joni Kauko - ATK Mohun Bagan's most effective recruit in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 has come a long way since his arrival in India. Transcending the normal hierarchy at Finland-based Inter Turku to kickstart his professional career, Kauko relished the club's greatest hour, as he was part of their only domestic league cup win, back in 2008.

It was his first season in the top-flight, following three transitional years at the club's youth setup, making eight appearances in the whole season. After winning three trophies in five terms, he shifted to rivals FC Lahiti. The career graph of Kauko had never been extraordinary, but he's done enough to keep his prominence in the European circle, having played for clubs like Randers and Esjberg in the Dannish Superliga (top-tier), along with stints in Germany with FSV Frankfurt and FC Energie Cottbus. Having made three appearances in Euro 2020 with the national team, Kauko was then set on a mission to conquer unknown territory - ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan, known to pull-off big-shot signings in the transfer window, grabbed headlines overnight by hinting at an import from Euro 2020 over social media. With Hugo Boumous, a tried and tested attacking playmaker in the ISL already in their ranks, Kauko's arrival raised questions on who amongst the two would get a spot in the playing XI, with the four-foreigner rule already applicable. Kauko made his debut for the Mariners in the ISL 2021-22 campaign opener against Kerala Blasters FC, where he played as a central midfielder alongside Boumous. Even though he was not very effective in the opening game, Kauko showed sparks of brilliance in the following game - the Kolkata Derby, where he tormented the SC East Bengal players and provided an assist en route to a 3-0 win.

Kauko's impeccable game reading and ability to breach the defence with a pinpoint through balls gave ATK Mohun Bagan a breath of fresh air, as he helped the side complete a 15-match unbeaten streak and finish in the third spot. The footballer scored thrice and assisted an equal number of times in the last eight matches of the ISL 2021-22. The Mariners' exit was not surprising considering the way Hyderabad FC fared, but, in Kauko, they had discovered a footballer on whom they can depend on for future endeavours. With an average of more than 31 passes per game in ISL 2021-22, maintaining a percentage of 80.22, he was way beyond an average player. Kauko was the fifth-highest assist (6) provider in the season and the most among ATK Mohun Bagan players.

With players injured, Kauko stepped up in ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign as well. Two goals against Sri Lanka's Blue Star SC in the qualifying round was just a trailer of what was brewing in the corner. Having already lost a game in the group stage where the margin for error was less, the Mariners needed to up the ante in the remaining group stage matches to progress. Pitted against Bashundhara Kings and Maziya FC, Kauko assisted once and scored twice to steer ATK Mohun Bagan to the Inter-Zonal semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)