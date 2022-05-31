Soccer-Tottenham sign Croatia international Perisic
The 33-year-old Perisic, whose deal with Inter Milan expired at the end of the season, had a medical in London on Monday. He has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepare for a return to the Champions League next term, having finished fourth in the Premier League.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the Premier league club said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Perisic, whose deal with Inter Milan expired at the end of the season, had a medical in London on Monday.
He has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepare for a return to the Champions League next term, having finished fourth in the Premier League. Perisic, who can play as a left wing-back or even up front, won the Serie A title under Conte with Inter in 2020-21.
He needs no introduction to England fans, having scored the equaliser for Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in 2018 when England were beaten 2-1 after extra time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Premier League: Manchester City fight back to draw against West Ham, Spurs move into 4th
Indian-origin academic appointed to Bank of England's monetary panel
Kenya presidential contenders pick rights champion, political campaigner as running mates
Cricket-Australian Mott lined up as England limited overs coach - reports
Cricket-England bowling woes deepen as Mahmood sidelined for season