Soccer-Tottenham sign Croatia international Perisic

The 33-year-old Perisic, whose deal with Inter Milan expired at the end of the season, had a medical in London on Monday. He has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepare for a return to the Champions League next term, having finished fourth in the Premier League.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:16 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the Premier league club said on Tuesday.

He has signed a two-year contract and becomes manager Antonio Conte's first major close-season signing as the north London club prepare for a return to the Champions League next term, having finished fourth in the Premier League. Perisic, who can play as a left wing-back or even up front, won the Serie A title under Conte with Inter in 2020-21.

He needs no introduction to England fans, having scored the equaliser for Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in 2018 when England were beaten 2-1 after extra time.

