Soccer-Deschamps leaves France team after father dies - FFF

France coach Didier Deschamps has left the national squad after his father died, the French federation (FFF) said on Tuesday. "It is with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Didier's father this morning.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:10 IST
France coach Didier Deschamps has left the national squad after his father died, the French federation (FFF) said on Tuesday. "It is with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Didier's father this morning. Didier went to join his relatives and I assure him of my friendship and my support in this ordeal," FFF president Noel Le Graet said.

Tuesday's training sessions will be held by assistant coach Guy Stephan, the FFF added. France face Denmark at the Stade de France on Friday, the first of their four Nations League matches in 11 days, with two games against Croatia and one versus Austria also scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

