Golf-Rahm seeks Muirfield redemption after title hopes derailed by COVID-19

Jon Rahm will bring added motivation to the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, this week after a positive COVID-19 test got in the way of what looked to be a surefire repeat victory a year ago, he said on Tuesday. Rahm was leading by six strokes after the third round and appeared likely to join Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the event but was forced to withdraw after being told of his positive COVID-19 test.

"I can't be playing, let's say, mad at what happened last year. Is it motivation? Yes," Spanish world number two Rahm told reporters at Muirfield Village. "The good thing about golf is there's always a next week and a next year. Again, I have another chance this time."

Despite the setback at last year's Memorial, Rahm remained upbeat during his isolation period and two weeks later emerged from his COVID-19 nightmare with a dream U.S. Open triumph at Torrey Pines for his first major title. Rahm said he only allowed himself to be mad for 10 minutes on learning about the positive test moments after his third round at the Memorial where he tied the tournament record for lowest score through 54 holes.

"At that moment, I chose to just remember how good I had played. I had played really good golf all year last season but it was the first time everything was clicking, and that was right before the thick of the season," said Rahm. "So I felt nothing but comfortable and confident for the summer. And really I didn't let it slow me down and I played great golf the rest of the summer."

In 12 events this season Rahm has five top-10 finishes, including a triumph at the Mexico Open, and is looking forward to returning to a layout this week that he has learned to love after a rough introduction. "The first time I played here in 2017, I believe, for some reason, I absolutely hated it. I didn't play good. I missed the cut. I think it was my first missed cut as a pro, and I was just like, 'I'm done. Never going back,'" said Rahm.

"And Adam, my caddie, kept telling me, 'Man, I'm telling you, this place is great for you. You just need to learn how to -- you know, certain holes and certain shots, and you'll be great for it.' We came back and I won. Yeah, feelings changed."

