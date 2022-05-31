CISF DMRC emerge champions of Football Delhi A Division League

CISF DMRC emerged champions of the Football Delhi A-Division League 2021-22 by defeating Bangadarshan FA by a huge margin of 10-1 here on Tuesday.

All three matches of the Super Six Stage of the league kicked off simultaneously across three venues.

Santosh Kumar from CISF scored six goals. Delhi Tigers FC emerged as runner-up in the league after defeating Victory FC 6-1. The winning team CISF was given a prize money of Rs 50,000 and runner-up team, Delhi Tigers FC, was awarded Rs 25,000. Shaji Prabhakaran, the President of Football Delhi, appreciated the hard work and dedication shown by the clubs, players, officials, organising committee and the Football Delhi staff.

He said, ''The league acted as a platform for more than 500 players to come together and celebrate their love for football together. ''We, at Football Delhi, are constantly aiming to develop, grow and nourish our youth towards becoming capable players of tomorrow. I am really thankful to our clubs for helping us in this mission by giving opportunities to our players. ''My heartiest congratulations to the winners, and to all other clubs too who helped make this league competitive and fair.'' PTI AH AH SSC SSC

