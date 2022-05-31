Left Menu

PSG sign Portugal's defender Nuno Mendes on permanent deal

French Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on signed Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes on Tuesday from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal. The 19-year-old Mendes is under contract with PSG until 2026.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 22:26 IST
Nuno Mendes (Image: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
French Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on signed Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes on Tuesday from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal. The 19-year-old Mendes is under contract with PSG until 2026. "Paris Saint-Germain has completed the permanent transfer of Nuno Mendes. The Portugal left-back is now tied to the club from the French capital until 30th June 2026," said PSG in a statement.

Mendes spent the past season on loan at PSG from Sporting Lisbon. He made 37 appearances and established himself as the first-choice left-back. Mendes has made 13 senior appearances for Portugal and played in Euro 2020. The Portuguese joined PSG from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon club on a season-long loan in August 2021 and the PSG have now activated the option to purchase him from his previous club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

