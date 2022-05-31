Left Menu

Ice hockey-U.S. women's national team name Wroblewski as 2022 head coach

The twice Olympic gold medallists and perennial contenders lost 3-2 to arch-rivals Canada in the final at the Beijing Games earlier this year. The Americans' run of five straight world championship titles ended in 2021 in Calgary after the Canadians beat them 3-2 in overtime.

