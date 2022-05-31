Benzema, Mbappe headline UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, with players from Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain all represented. The team was selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel based on performances in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have been included in UEFA's 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season, but there is no place for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane. Real Madrid star forward Karim Benzema has also been named as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. The Frenchman took the award after topping the scoring charts with 15 goals and driving his team to glory during their run of breath-taking comebacks.

Liverpool players Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all secured spots, with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne the other Premier League representatives. The final line-up was completed by Benzema's Madrid team-mates Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior. (ANI)

