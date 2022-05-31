Alvaro Vazquez parts ways with Kerala Blasters FC after fruitful season

Spanish forward Alvaro Vazquez has left Kerala Blasters FC after one season at the club, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit announced on Tuesday. The 31-year-old was a key figure in Kerala Blasters FC's attacking set-up in ISL 2021-22 season where they reached the final only to lose out to Hyderabad FC on penalties.

Vazquez was the team's joint-top goalscorer with eight goals and he also provided two assists. He played 23 matches for Ivan Vukomanovic's side and was often one of the first names of the team sheet. Born in Barcelona, Vazquez started his career when he became a part of RCD Espanyol's youth system in 2005. Four years later, he made his senior team debut and in 2010 and he made his La Liga debut with the same club. He then went on to join Getafe CF in 2012. During his stint at Getafe CF, he was also loaned to Swansea City where he debuted in the Premier League.

Vazquez then returned to his first club, RCD Espanyol, for a four-year contract. Later he was loaned to Gimnastic de Tarragona and Real Zaragoza of Segunda Division. In 2019, he signed a three-year deal with Sporting de Gijon. In total, he played 12 matches in the Premier League and over 150 games in La Liga. He joined Kerala Blasters FC ahead of ISL 2021-22 season. Vukomanovic will have a task on his hands to fill the void left by Vazquez although with Jorge Perreyra Diaz and Adrian Luna in their ranks and with the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP only getting better season by season, Kerala Blasters FC still have enough firepower in their ranks. (ANI)

