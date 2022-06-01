Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal takes first set 6-2 against Djokovic in French Open quarter-final

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 01:45 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Rafa Nadal broke world number one and reigning champion Novak Djokovic's serve twice to take the opening set 6-2 in 52 minutes in their French Open quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has won 13 out of his record 21 Grand Slam titles on the Parisian red clay and the winner of the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier will meet German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

