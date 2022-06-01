Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals

Talks of an end to Rafael Nadal's reign proved premature once again as the claycourt king stayed on course for a record-extending men's 22nd Grand Slam title by beating arch rival Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in a vintage French Open quarter-final clash on Tuesday. The 13-time Roland Garros champion, beaten by the world number one in the semi-finals here last year, arrived in Paris on the back of two injuries that had hampered his preparations.

Tennis-Big-dreaming Gauff feels no pressure ahead of maiden semi-final

Teenager Coco Gauff will not be swept up by the emotion of reaching her first ever Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday, with the weight of expectation having been a burden rather than a motivation in the past. The talented 18-year-old beat fellow American Sloane Stephens in straight sets to reach the last four where she will face left-hander Martina Trevisan of Italy.

Tennis-Tranquil Zverev keeps emotions in check to down Alcaraz in Paris

Alexander Zverev appeared calm as a monk compared to the exuberance of his teenage opponent Carlos Alcaraz during their gruelling French Open quarter-final on Tuesday and the German believes reining in his emotions was crucial to his win. With the vast majority of the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier rooting for the 19-year-old, who was on a 14-match winning streak, Zverev showed nerves of steel for the entire three hours and 18 minutes of the match.

Tennis-Nadal wins third set to lead Djokovic 2-1 in Paris quarter-final

Rafa Nadal broke world number one Novak Djokovic's serve twice to win the third set 6-2 and take a 2-1 lead in their French Open quarter-final on Tuesday. Reigning champion Djokovic of Serbia rallied from a double break down and a 3-0 deficit to win the second set 6-4 after Nadal won the opening set 6-2, with the duration of the contest at the three-hour mark.

Tennis-Zverev outlasts Alcaraz to return to French Open semis

German third seed Alexander Zverev capitalised on an error-filled performance from Carlos Alcaraz to tame the high-flying teenaged Spaniard 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7) on Tuesday and reach a second straight semi-final at the French Open. This was the first time the 25-year-old Zverev defeated a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam in 12 attempts and his victory came against a player who came into the contest having won 14 consecutive matches.

Golf-Nelly Korda not expecting much at U.S. Women's Open after blood clot

Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda returns to competition at this week's $10 million U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, almost three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her left arm. World number two Korda said she had not rushed her return after a surgical procedure that fixed the clot, and could not think of a better time to come back than the biggest event in the women's game.

NHL-Resilient Rangers back from the brink as Lightning look to strike

Back from the brink of five elimination games, the resilient New York Rangers say they are battle-tested ahead of the Eastern Conference Final against reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Down three games to one in their best-of-seven first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers rallied to win their final three outings including an overtime thriller in Game 7.

Golf-Wie says imminent retirement is 'bittersweet'

Having a U.S. Women's Open title to her name will allow Michelle Wie to retire with a sense of mission accomplished, the former child prodigy said on Tuesday as she prepared for this week's $10 million championship at Pine Needles. Wie, 32, recently announced that her full-time playing days are over, with nothing in her future plans between this week's Women's Open in North Carolina and next year's event at Pebble Beach in California.

Golf-Nicklaus had 'zero interest' in joining Saudi-backed circuit

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus said on Tuesday he only met with the Saudi Arabian organisers of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as a courtesy given he is building a course near the nation's capital and never had any intention of joining them. Nicklaus was reportedly offered more than $100 million to be a face of the Saudi-funded breakaway series but the holder of a record 18 major titles on the PGA Tour could not be swayed.

Soccer-Barcelona calls vote on whether to sell 25% of TV rights

Barcelona's board of directors has called an extraordinary assembly of its members on June 16 to vote on whether to approve selling 25% of the club's LaLiga broadcasting rights to one or more investors, the club said on Tuesday. In December, the club opted out of a deal with the equity fund CVC Capital Partners, the first of its kind in Europe, that was agreed by 38 of LaLiga's 42 member clubs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)