Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals; Tennis-Tranquil Zverev keeps emotions in check to down Alcaraz in Paris and more

Tennis-Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals

Talks of an end to Rafael Nadal's reign proved premature once again as the claycourt king stayed on course for a record-extending men's 22nd Grand Slam title by beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in a vintage French Open quarter-final clash on Tuesday. The 13-time Roland Garros champion, beaten by the world number one in the semi-finals here last year, arrived in Paris on the back of two injuries that had hampered his preparations.

Tennis-Tranquil Zverev keeps emotions in check to down Alcaraz in Paris

Alexander Zverev appeared calm as a monk compared to the exuberance of his teenage opponent Carlos Alcaraz during their grueling French Open quarter-final on Tuesday and the German believes reining in his emotions was crucial to his win. With the vast majority of the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier rooting for the 19-year-old, who was on a 14-match winning streak, Zverev showed nerves of steel for the entire three hours and 18 minutes of the match.

Tennis-Unsure of what comes after Paris, Nadal focuses on next French Open challenge

Knowing this French Open could be his last, Rafael Nadal had already turned his thoughts to his Roland Garros semi-final match minutes after beating Novak Djokovic in an epic quarter-final on Tuesday. The 13-time French champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title. But time might be running out for the Spaniard, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt.

Tennis-Had my chances but lost to a better player, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic said he was proud of the fight he put up in another vintage contest against his great rival Rafa Nadal in the French Open quarter-final, admitting on Tuesday that he lost to a better player. Djokovic, the 35-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, conceded an early break to Nadal in each of the first three sets and had two set points in the fourth. But the Spaniard clinched the four-hour, 12-minute contest in the tiebreaker.

Golf-Nelly Korda not expecting much at U.S. Women's Open after a blood clot

Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda returns to competition at this week's $10 million U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, almost three months after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her left arm. World number two Korda said she had not rushed her return after a surgical procedure that fixed the clot, and could not think of a better time to come back than the biggest event in the women's game.

NHL-Resilient Rangers back from the brink as the Lightning look to strike

Back from the brink of five elimination games, the resilient New York Rangers say they are battle-tested ahead of the Eastern Conference Final against reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Down three games to one in their best-of-seven first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Rangers rallied to win their final three outings including an overtime thriller in Game 7.

Golf-Wie says imminent retirement is 'bittersweet'

Having a U.S. Women's Open title to her name will allow Michelle Wie to retire with a sense of mission accomplished, the former child prodigy said on Tuesday as she prepared for this week's $10 million championships at Pine Needles. Wie, 32, recently announced that her full-time playing days are over, with nothing in her future plans between this week's Women's Open in North Carolina and next year's event at Pebble Beach in California.

Tennis-Gauff ranks high school graduation above French Open success

Teenager Coco Gauff may have achieved a major career breakthrough by reaching her first major semi-final at the French Open, but the American believes that finishing high school was more challenging than tackling the red clay in Paris.

The 18-year-old, who dispatched compatriot Sloane Stephens 7-5 6-2 on Tuesday, graduated from high school last month while preparing for Roland Garros and celebrated by posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Golf-Nicklaus had 'zero interest in joining the Saudi-backed circuit

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus said on Tuesday he only met with the Saudi Arabian organizers of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as a courtesy given he is building a course near the nation's capital and never had any intention of joining them. Nicklaus was reportedly offered more than $100 million to be the face of the Saudi-funded breakaway series but the holder of a record 18 major titles on the PGA Tour could not be swayed.

Golf-Johnson headlines inaugural LIV Golf event, Mickelson not listed

Former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major champion Sergio Garcia were listed among competitors for the opening LIV Golf Invitational Series event in a field released by the Saudi-backed league on Tuesday that did not include Phil Mickelson. While six-time major champion Mickelson was not currently on the field list, he could still tee it up June 9-11 at the Centurion Club outside London as six spots in the 48-player event remain open.

