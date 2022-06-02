Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia; Tennis-Pressure now is on Cilic, not me says Norway's Ruud and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Petrakov dedicates Ukraine win to those fighting Russia

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said Wednesday's World Cup qualification playoff win over Scotland had been a victory for his compatriots who "fight with every last drop of their blood". The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff will earn them a place in the World Cup finals for just the second time as an independent nation.

Tennis-Pressure now is on Cilic, not me says Norway's Ruud

Norwegian eight-seed Casper Ruud will be feeling far less pressure in his French Open semi-final against Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic on Friday after his quarter-final victory over Danish teenager Holger Rune on Wednesday. Ruud became the first tennis player of his country to reach the last four of any Grand Slam when he beat Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 and end the sensational run for the 19-year-old who was playing his first French Open.

Soccer-'We didn't show up': Scotland's Robertson apologizes after Ukraine defeat

Scotland captain Andy Robertson rued his side's limp display in Wednesday's World Cup playoff against Ukraine and apologized to fans after the defeat in Glasgow ended their hopes of a first appearance at the global soccer showpiece in 24 years. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, and Artem Dovbyk fired Ukraine to a 3-1 win in the national team's first competitive game since Russia's invasion of their country. They face Wales on Sunday for a spot in the finals in Qatar.

Soccer-Messi's Argentina outclass Italy to win 'Finalissima'

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped them outclass Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the 'Finalissima' at a raucous Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. First-half goals by Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria put the South American champions in complete control against an Italy side who were back at Wembley 11 months after beating England to win the delayed Euro 2020.

Brazilian soccer icon Pele calls on Putin to stop 'wicked' Ukraine invasion

Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his "wicked" and "unjustifiable" invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. "I want to use today's game as an opportunity to make a request: Stop this invasion. No argument exists that can justify violence," Pele said in a statement published on Instagram.

Macron backs interior minister as criticism mounts over Champions League disorder

French President Emmanuel Macron backed his interior minister Gerald Darmanin as pressure mounted against the government over how France handled last weekend's Champions League soccer final in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble.

Government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said Darmanin had Macron's "full confidence" despite chaotic scenes at European soccer's season-ending showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Soccer-Ukraine beat Scotland to keep the World Cup dream alive

Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals by beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place at November's finals in Qatar. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said. The 27-year-old, who became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 meters gold in Tokyo last year, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy in May and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend.

Soccer-Ronaldo, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Year

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Wednesday named among the six nominees for the English Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year award. De Bruyne is the current holder of the award, having won it the last two seasons, while Ronaldo won the award twice in his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 and 2008.

NBA-Potent Warriors offense battles rugged Celtics defense in NBA Finals

The explosive and experienced Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the suffocating Boston Celtics defense when the teams meet what is expected to be a highly competitive NBA Finals. The Warriors, who are playing in their sixth Finals in eight years and who have won three titles over that span, have home-court advantage and will be the more rested team after finishing off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the previous round.

