Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Australian teams face daunting New Zealand challenge in Super finals series; Soccer-Petrakov dedicates Ukraine's win to those fighting Russia and more

Rugby-Australian teams face daunting New Zealand challenge in Super finals series

Super Rugby's credibility as a competition will be under the microscope this weekend as fading hopes of an Australian revival meet the cold reality of New Zealand dominance in a much-criticized playoffs format. In a 12-team competition, three Australian sides have qualified for the generous eight-team finals series but collectively face a huge task to avoid a New Zealand whitewash in the opening quarter-finals.

Soccer-Petrakov dedicates Ukraine's win to those fighting Russia

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said Wednesday's World Cup qualification playoff win over Scotland had been a victory for his compatriots who "fight with every last drop of their blood". The 3-1 triumph at Hampden Park leaves Ukraine knowing that a win against Wales on Sunday in Cardiff will earn them a place in the World Cup finals for just the second time as an independent nation.

Tennis-Pressure now is on Cilic, not me says Norway's Ruud

Norwegian eight-seed Casper Ruud will be feeling far less pressure in his French Open semi-final against Grand Slam winner Marin Cilic on Friday after his quarter-final victory over Danish teenager Holger Rune on Wednesday. Ruud became the first tennis player of his country to reach the last four of any Grand Slam when he beat Rune 6-1 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 and end the sensational run for the 19-year-old who was playing his first French Open.

Golf-Australia's Jones says banning LIV Series players would not be good for golf

Australian Matt Jones said it would not be good for golf if the PGA Tour banned players who have signed up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Jones is among a number of players from the PGA Tour taking part in the new breakaway circuit's inaugural event in London next week, which will be headlined by former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major winner Sergio Garcia.

Soccer-'We didn't show up': Scotland's Robertson apologizes after Ukraine defeat

Scotland captain Andy Robertson rued his side's limp display in Wednesday's World Cup playoff against Ukraine and apologized to fans after the defeat in Glasgow ended their hopes of a first appearance at the global soccer showpiece in 24 years. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk fired Ukraine to a 3-1 win in the national team's first competitive game since Russia's invasion of their country. They face Wales on Sunday for a spot in the finals in Qatar.

MLB roundup: Brendan Rodgers' third homer seals Rockies' win

Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, the last a two-run, walk-off shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night in Denver to split a doubleheader. Brian Serven had three hits and Jose Iglesias, Randal Grichuk, Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson had two hits each for the Rockies. Daniel Bard (3-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Macron backs interior minister as criticism mounts over Champions League disorder

French President Emmanuel Macron backed his interior minister Gerald Darmanin as pressure mounted against the government over how France handled last weekend's Champions League soccer final in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble.

Government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said Darmanin had Macron's "full confidence" despite chaotic scenes at European soccer's season-ending showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Soccer-Ukraine beat Scotland to keep the World Cup dream alive

Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the World Cup finals by beating Scotland 3-1 in their playoff at Hampden Park on Wednesday in their first game since the Russian invasion of their country. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff with the winner taking a place at November's finals in Qatar. The loss means Scotland remain without an appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said. The 27-year-old, who became the first Italian to win Olympic 100 meters gold in Tokyo last year, picked up the injury during his victory in the 100m in Savona, Italy in May and also missed the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene last weekend.

NBA-Potent Warriors offense battles rugged Celtics defense in NBA Finals

The explosive and experienced Golden State Warriors will look to overcome the suffocating Boston Celtics defense when the teams meet what is expected to be a highly competitive NBA Finals. The Warriors, who are playing in their sixth Finals in eight years and who have won three titles over that span, have home-court advantage and will be the more rested team after finishing off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the previous round.

