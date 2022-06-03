Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo omission against Spain 'tactical', says Santos; Tennis-French Open director apologizes for saying men's tennis is more appealing than women's and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo omission against Spain 'tactical', says Santos

Portugal manager Fernando Santos defended his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up for their Nations League opener against Spain, saying he was confident that the forward could make a greater impact off the bench. Ronaldo, his country's record goal-scorer, came on in the 62nd minute but failed to find the net as a late Ricardo Horta strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Portugal.

Tennis-French Open director apologizes for saying men's tennis is more appealing than women's

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has apologized for saying women's tennis is not as appealing as the men's game, adding that her comments were taken out of context. The remarks were made as eyebrows were raised about the scheduling of matches. One night match has been on the program of the claycourt Grand Slam every day at 2100 local time (1900GMT) from the first Monday until the quarter-finals.

NBA-Celtics storm back to beat Warriors, draw first blood in Finals

The Boston Celtics staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 and stun the home team in Game One of the NBA Finals on Thursday in San Francisco. In his Finals debut, veteran forward Al Horford was sensational for the Celtics, scoring a team high 26 points including 4-for-4 shooting in the final frame.

NBA's Silver says the league's return to Chinese airwaves is a positive

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's return to China's CCTV after an 18-month blackout was a positive development and that engagement through sports is culturally beneficial. The NBA saw its decades-long partnership with CCTV rocked in October 2019 when Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets at the time, tweeted in support of anti-government protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill.

Golf-Despite record U.S. Women's Open purse, parity with men is unlikely any time soon

U.S. Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Whan takes pride that his organization is offering a record $10 million purses at this week's U.S. Women's Open but says the prospect of prize money parity with the men's Open is not likely any time soon. The USGA has nearly doubled the purse for the Women's Open in one fell swoop from last year without taking anything from the budget of money-losing areas the administrative body is responsible for, Whan told Reuters on Thursday.

Tennis-Murray turns to Nadal and Cilic for inspiration ahead of Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is hoping to draw inspiration from the age-defying feats of Rafa Nadal and Marin Cilic at the French Open as he seeks to build momentum ahead of the grasscourt major this month. The 35-year-old, who skipped Roland Garros to preserve his fitness and prepare for Wimbledon, overcame Dutchman Gijs Brouwer 7-6(4) 7-6(3) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Surbiton Trophy Challenger event on Thursday.

Tennis-Nadal has another mountain to climb against Zverev

After the high of beating arch-rival Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal heads into his French Open semi-final against Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday aiming to keep alive his bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title The Spaniard's biggest hurdle in his quest for a record 14th title at Roland Garros was defending champion Djokovic but Nadal overcame the world number one in a vintage quarter-final.

Tennis-Gauff appeals for end to gun violence, French Open final is no stress

American teenager Coco Gauff appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States on Thursday after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final. In a message written on an on-court camera at the end of the match, the 18-year-old wrote: "Peace End Gun Violence" followed by a heart.

Soccer-Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League

Portugal striker Ricardo Horta grabbed a late equalizer to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Spain in their Nations League opener at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday. Alvaro Morata had given Spain the lead but Horta's goal ensured the great rivals drew for the fourth time in a row. Portugal have not won a competitive game against Spain since 2004 and has never beaten them on Spanish soil.

Soccer-S.Korea's president backs push to host 2023 Asian Cup

South Korea's president has given the go-ahead for a push to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals, the presidential office said, weeks after China decided to relinquish its hosting rights to the tournament. President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered his sports minister to try to secure the event following a dinner meeting on Thursday with football players and officials before the country's friendly match against Brazil.

