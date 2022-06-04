Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney's England record; Tennis-Zverev concerned injury 'very serious' after French Open exit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Kane has eyes firmly set on Rooney's England record

Harry Kane is determined to break Wayne Rooney's England goal-scoring record before this year's World Cup finals in Qatar, but the Tottenham Hotspur striker said the team's performance would always take precedence over his pursuit of personal landmarks. The 28-year-old needs five more goals to eclipse Rooney's mark of 53, with two Nations League games against Hungary and one each against Germany and Italy this month likely to offer him the opportunity to achieve that target.

MLB roundup: Yankees roll thanks to another no-hit bid

Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings to help the New York Yankees to a 13-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. Cole (5-1) did not allow a baserunner through 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered his only two hits in the seventh before ending the inning with his ninth strikeout. The veteran did not issue a walk.

Golf-Kang playing through U.S. Women's Open with tumor in spine

American Danielle Kang finished just above the cut line Friday at the U.S. Women's Open but said she was pleased just to be playing after it was revealed that she is competing in the golf major with a tumor in her spine. Kang's brother, Alex, posted a video of the six-times LPGA Tour winner from Southern Pines, North Carolina, to Instagram this week with the caption "only person I know to be playing with a tumor in her spine ... So determined."

Tennis-Zverev concerned injury 'very serious' after French Open exit

Alexander Zverev backed Rafael Nadal to go on and win a 14th French Open title after revealing concerns that the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from Friday's semi-final against the Spaniard is "very serious". Zverev had to be pushed off the Philippe Chatrier court on a wheelchair after twisting his ankle late in the second set as he trailed 7-6(8) 6-6 in his meeting with the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Soccer-Mane says he will listen to Senegalese people on Liverpool decision

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane said he will listen to the Senegalese people while deciding his future at the Premier League club amid speculation that he could leave Anfield with just a year remaining on his current contract. Mane, who has been linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich, earlier said that he would announce a decision following last weekend's Champions League final against Real Madrid, which Liverpool lost 1-0.

Tennis-After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

As a child Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a Sunday date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. The 23-year-old Ruud was confident he could count all the finals that Nadal has played at Roland Garros and the opponents the Spaniard defeated during his record haul.

Tennis-Norwegian Ruud sets up French Open final against Nadal

Eighth seed Casper Ruud rallied from a set down to beat an error-prone Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Friday to become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final and set up a French Open title clash against 13-time champion Rafa Nadal. With his victory against the Croat on Court Philippe Chatrier, Ruud will at least rise to a career-high world ranking of sixth when the list is updated at the conclusion of the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

Boxing-Kambosos struggles to make weight ahead of Haney title fight

George Kambosos needed a second attempt to make the weight for Sunday's lightweight unification world title bout against Devin Haney after initially failing to dip under the limit despite stripping naked at Saturday's weigh-in in Melbourne. The Australian, who will put the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts he won against Teofimo Lopez on the line against WBC title-holder Haney, eventually made the 135lb limit after being given up to two hours to drop the excess weight.

Tennis-Osaka in Wimbledon entry list, Federer and Williams sisters absent

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon released by the organisers on Friday but veterans Roger Federer and the Williams sisters were not included. Osaka said last month that she was "not 100% sure" she would participate at the grasscourt Grand Slam because of the decision by the sport's governing bodies to strip the tournament of ranking points had reduced her motivation to play.

Soccer-UEFA apologise to fans for 'distressing events' at Champions League final

UEFA have issued an apology to the fans who were affected by the events surrounding the Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event at the Stade de France in Paris. The match was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the Stade de France while riot police had also sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

