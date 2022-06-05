Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title; Tennis-Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. The 21-year-old Pole's blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Tennis-Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'

American teenager Coco Gauff was still struggling to hold back the tears hours after losing the French Open final to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Saturday and said her opponent, who is on a 35-match winning streak, was in a different league. The tears started to roll straight after match point as Gauff was beaten 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour and she said she was struggling to hold it together when she faced the press later.

Tennis-Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud's resistance

Rafa Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men's race for the most major titles. Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal period of preparation to win the Australian Open in January to take his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-No luck this time just hard work, says Swiatek

Iga Swiatek said she felt lucky when she won her first French Open title in 2020 but the world number one credits hard work for her second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Swiatek, who beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in Saturday's final at Roland Garros, went from being a largely unknown 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, to instant celebrity status after lifting her first Suzanne Lenglen Cup 18 months ago.

MLB roundup: Jose Berrios fans 13 as Blue Jays win big

Jose Berrios had a career-best 13 strikeouts, Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 12-3 Saturday afternoon. Berrios (4-2), traded by Minnesota to Toronto on July 30, allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in seven innings.

NBA-Celtics players voice support for detained WNBA star Griner

Boston Celtics players on Saturday called on the White House to do everything in its power to secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. Players wore t-shirts with the words "We are BG" on the front and a QR code leading to a White House petition on the back for the two-time Olympic gold medalist at practice in San Francisco ahead of NBA Finals Game Two on Sunday.

NBA-'We've got to make them feel us' Green says Warriors will step up the physicality

There is no panic in the Warriors locker room following their fourth-quarter collapse in Game One of the NBA Finals and the team will be more physical when they face the Celtics again on Sunday, Golden State's Draymond Green told Reuters. The Warriors turned passive late in Game One, giving up 40 points in the final frame and ultimately falling 120-108 to the visitors.

Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek said she was "overwhelmed" after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday's final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.

Soccer-England players booed when taking the knee in Hungary

England players were booed by Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice ahead of their Nations League clash in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary was hosting England in what was officially a behind-closed-doors match after being disciplined by both FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist behavior, including during England's previous visit to Budapest last September.

Boxing-Haney secures undisputed title with a unanimous win over Kambosos

Devin Haney was crowned the undisputed lightweight world champion at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on Sunday with a unanimous decision over George Kambosos to hand the Australian his first-ever defeat. Haney added Kambosos' WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts to the WBC strap he already held as the American controlled the fight in front of 41,129 fans to become the first undisputed champion at the weight since the start of the four-belt era.

(With inputs from agencies.)