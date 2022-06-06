Sports News Roundup: Golf-Retirement not in the cards for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee; Tennis-It's deja vu! Nadal destroys Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Retirement not in the cards for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee

Tennis ace Ash Barty promptly retired after winning the Australian Open this year, but compatriot Minjee Lee does not plan to follow suit, the 26-year-old from Perth said after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf championship on Sunday. Lee led throughout the final round and shot even-par 71 in tough conditions to secure the biggest prize in women's golf with an emphatic four-stroke victory at Pine Needles.

Tennis-It's deja vu! Nadal destroys Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam

Rafael Nadal regained his aura of invincibility on clay on Sunday by brutally crushing Casper Ruud to lift the French Open trophy for an incredible 14th time and widen the gap at the top of the men's all-time list of Grand Slam winners. Norwegian Ruud became the latest victim in a long line of challengers who have unsuccessfully tried to defeat the Spaniard in the Roland Garros final since Nadal won his maiden title on the red clay in 2005.

Tennis-I will play at Wimbledon if my body allows me to, says Nadal

French Open champion Rafa Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month if his body allows him to, the Spaniard said on Sunday after winning Roland Garros for a record-extending 14th time. "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss," said Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury.

MLB roundup: Mets, Yankees earn 10-inning wins

The visiting New York Mets rallied with three runs in the eighth inning and one more in the 10th to earn a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in a matchup between the top two teams in the National League. J.D. Davis hit the go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning for the Mets, while right-hander Adonis Medina struck out Will Smith to end the game with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second for his first save. The Mets won the final two games of the series as the teams split the four-game set.

NBA-Warriors, Celtics add voices to calls for stricter gun laws

Players and coaches for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics as well as the U.S. men's soccer team on Sunday urged Congress to support stricter gun laws amid a surge in mass shootings in the United States. Shooting in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and 11 others wounded, police said on Sunday in the latest case of gun violence in the United States following recent massacres in Texas, New York, and Oklahoma in which dozens died.

NBA-Warriors bounce back, level Finals series with Celtics 1-1

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half of Finals Game Two on Sunday to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 107-88 and level the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Curry came out firing in the third quarter and Jordan Poole's three-pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the arc capped a 35-14 third-quarter blitz that put the home team up 87-64.

Golf-No entourage, no problem for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee

Minjee Lee had the practice of putting green completely to herself 20 minutes before starting her final round at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, without the entourage that commonly accompanies golfers at the highest level of the modern game. Even caddie Jason Gilroyed was nowhere to be seen for a few minutes as Lee stroked three-foot putts in near silence on a magnificent early-summer day at Pine Needles, pausing once to check her phone and at another time to tie her hair into a bun.

Tennis-More Paris heartbreak for Gauff as Mladenovic, and Garcia win doubles

French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set down to beat Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and lift the French Open women's doubles title for the second time. For Gauff, it was a second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old lost in straight sets by top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final.

Triathlon-Blummenfelt first to go sub-seven hours, Matthews goes sub-eight in women's race

Norwegian Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt became the first man to go sub-seven hours in an iron-distance triathlon while Briton Kat Mathews went sub-eight to rewrite the history books at the Sub 7/Sub 8 event in Brandenburg on Sunday.

The event allowed the triathletes to use pacemakers in all three disciplines -- a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride, and a 42-kilometer run -- and Blummenfelt finished with an astonishing time of six hours, 44 minutes, and 25 seconds.

USFL roundup: Case Cookus leads Stars past Panthers

Case Cookus passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 118 yards and one TD on four carries as the Philadelphia Stars routed the Michigan Panthers 46-24 Sunday in Birmingham, Ala. The Stars (5-3) scored in double digits in three of four quarters as Cookus completed 20 of 26 passes. The Panthers (1-7) scored 18 of their points in the second period.

