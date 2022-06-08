Sports News Roundup: Tennis: Zverev undergoes surgery on torn ligaments in the ankle after French Open exit; Rugby-Valetini back for Brumbies but Ikitau banned for Super semi-final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Zverev undergoes surgery on torn ligaments in the ankle after French Open exit

German world number three Alexander Zverev underwent surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle on Tuesday after he was forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal last week. Zverev was trailing 7-6(8) 6-6 against Nadal when he rolled his ankle and he screamed out in agony. The 25-year-old was fighting for his first Grand Slam title and would have taken over as world number one had he succeeded in his quest.

Rugby-Valetini back for Brumbies but Ikitau banned for Super semi-final

The ACT Brumbies have welcomed back loose forward Rob Valetini but lost center Len Ikitau to suspension for the Super Rugby semi-final against the high-flying Auckland Blues on Saturday. Valetini will start at number eight in the clash at Eden Park, with Pete Samu switching to openside flanker and Tom Hooper retaining his spot on the blindside.

Louisiana bans transgender girls from girls' sports teams

Louisiana has banned transgender girls from joining girls' sports teams, the latest in a string of similar bans in U.S. states with conservative Republican-controlled legislatures. The bill binds schools and colleges in the state and was approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature last month with enough support to override any veto from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposed the legislation.

Golf: LIV golfers Mickelson, and Johnson cleared for U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson can compete in the U.S. Open next week after the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Tuesday that it will not punish those who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former world number one Johnson and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia are among the exempt golfers for the U.S. Open who are also scheduled to compete this week at Centurion Club outside London in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

Cycling-Early celebration costs Van Aert stage win at Criterium du Dauphin

Wout van Aert stretched his arms out wide ready to celebrate victory in stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday but the Belgian cyclist was left feeling "really ashamed" after David Gaudu pipped him at the finish line. "You have to watch the replay," the Jumbo-Visma rider said. "I raised the arms a bit too early and I'm actually really a shame to lose it like that, just a big disappointment to not finish off our work today, and being so close.

MLB roundup: Josh Hader's scoreless streak ends in Brewers' loss

Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered in the ninth inning for the first runs all season off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday night. Bohm tied it with a leadoff homer off Hader (0-1), who Sunday tied the major league record of 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, dating back to last July 28.

NBA: Warriors' Thompson plans to shoot his way out of Finals slump

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said his poor shooting performance through the first two games of the NBA Finals will not deter him from being aggressive moving forward.

The five-time All-Star is one of the best snipers in league history but has not looked like it so far against the Celtics, going 10-for-33 from the floor and making just 26% of his three-point shots.

Golf-Lee hopes LPGA success will put women's game 'on the map' in Australia

Ash Barty's retirement from tennis robbed Australia of one of its champions of women's sport but golfer Minjee Lee is helping fill the breach with success on the LPGA Tour. The Perth-born 26-year-old captured her second major with a dominant four-stroke win at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, securing a record $1.8 million winner's cheque and improving her world ranking to number three.

The broncos have an ownership bid in place for a record $4.65 billion

The Denver Broncos appear set to be sold for a sports-franchise record $4.65 billion, according to multiple media reports. As expected, the Walton-Penner family -- led by Walmart's heir Rob Walton -- has made the winning bid. The Walton-Penner family and the Pat Bowlen Trust have entered into a purchase and sale agreement, it was jointly announced Tuesday.

NBA-'Fire with fire': Celtics look to ratchet up the physicality

The Celtics will look to impose their will on the Golden State Warriors when the teams face off in Boston for Game Three of what has been a bruising NBA Finals. Game One went to the Celtics after they used their superior size to stage a furious fourth-quarter comeback before the Warriors and forward Draymond Green countered with the more physical play of their own in a Game Two blowout that leveled the series.

