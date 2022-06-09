Sports News Roundup: Golf-LIV Series set to crash Canadian Open party; Soccer-Chhetri strikes twice as India makes a winning start to Asian Cup qualifying and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV Series set to crash Canadian Open party

After a three-year, COVID-19 forced hiatus the Canadian Open makes its PGA Tour return this week only to face another challenge with disruptive outsiders, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, crashing the party. The Canadian Open and the LIV event at Centurion Club outside London, being staged almost simultaneously, will mark the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money, Saudi-backed venture that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Soccer-Chhetri strikes twice as India makes a winning start to Asian Cup qualifying

India's Sunil Chhetri scored twice to take his international tally to 82 goals in a 2-0 win over Cambodia on Wednesday in Kolkata as Igor Stimac's side made a winning start to the third round of qualifying for next year's Asian Cup. The 37-year-old India captain struck from the penalty spot in the 13th minute before powering a header past Cambodian goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy 14 minutes after the restart to give his team a winning start in Group D.

The boxing-Huni family says bullets were fired into the boxer's home ahead of the fight

The family home of Australian heavyweight boxer Justis Huni was hit by five bullets in a drive-by shooting but no one was harmed, his father said on Thursday. Rocki Huni, also the boxer's trainer, said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday morning while 10 people including his son were in the house in Brisbane's southern suburbs.

Golf-McIlroy warns LIV jumpers there are some things money can't buy

For Rory McIlroy having his name on a trophy is more meaningful than seeing it on a cheque and he offered a warning to golfers chasing a big payday with the LIV Invitational Golf Series that doing anything purely for money usually does not end well. The Saudi-backed venture which is looking to shake up golf's status quo launches this weekend at the Centurion Club just outside London with super-sized purses that dwarf the PGA Tour stop this week, the Canadian Open.

Motor racing-F1 would welcome an openly gay driver, says Vettel

Formula One would now welcome its first openly gay driver, according to Germany's four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel. The championship, which started in 1950, has had only male drivers on the starting grid since 1976 but has made a push for diversity and inclusion with teams showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Gymnastics-Nassar whistleblower says lawsuits against FBI can prompt change for future survivors

Former gymnast and whistleblower Rachael Denhollander said lawsuits filed on Wednesday alleging the FBI botched its investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could bring about meaningful change for survivors of abuse. Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the more than 90 claimants accusing former FBI agents of mishandling credible complaints in 2015 regarding Nassar and seeking a total of more than $1 billion.

Tennis-Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon tune-up event with elbow issue

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will miss next week's Wimbledon tune-up event at Queen's Club in London due to a slight elbow issue, the 19-year-old said on Wednesday. Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month, becoming the youngest player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the U.S. Open last eight.

Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation

More than 90 women filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, one of the law firms handling the case said. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney were among the women who filed federal tort claims against the agency, seeking a total of more than $1 billion, the California law firm of Manly, Stewart, and Finaldi said in a statement.

Tennis-Raducanu expected to be fit for Wimbledon

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is hopeful she will be fit to play at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from next week's WTA 250 event in Birmingham due to a side strain. A "freak injury" forced Raducanu, 19, to retire from her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday but the Briton said on Wednesday she was looking forward to the rest of the grasscourt swing.

NBA-Celtics outmuscle Warriors to take 2-1 Finals lead

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Brown scored 17 points in the first quarter and the Celtics shot 57% from the floor in the first half to go into the halftime break up by 12.

