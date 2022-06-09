Sports News Roundup: Warriors' Curry not expecting to miss a game with foot injury; PGA Tour suspends players who joined LIV Golf circuit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-PGA Tour suspends players who joined LIV Golf circuit

The PGA Tour has suspended all current and future players who have decided to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that began on Thursday. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a letter to members that said those who join the lucrative breakaway series will not be permitted to play on the U.S.-based circuit as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

Soccer-Premier League suspends deal with Russia's Match TV

The Premier League has suspended its television broadcast deal with Russia's Match TV following the country's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The league informed the clubs of its decision at Thursday's annual general meeting, the source added.

Golf-Richest event ever begins under cloud as power struggles rages

Even as the first balls were struck at the most lucrative tournament in golf's history the bitter power struggle rocking the sport's foundations intensified on Thursday. Forty eight rebel players led by the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson teed off at the Centurion Club just north of London to begin the first of eight events in the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Invitational Series.

Golf-Norman proud of 'free agency' as LIV Invitational tees off

Former world number one Greg Norman spoke of his pride at bringing "free agency" to golf as his fledgling LIV Invitational Series got underway just north of London on Thursday. The breakaway series, bankrolled to the tune of $250 million by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the richest event in golf's history, but has sparked a bitter power battle.

Tennis-Wimbledon announces record prize money of 40.3 million pounds

There will be no ranking points on offer, but Wimbledon will dish out record prize money of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) and host capacity crowds for the first time in three years at this year's tennis championships. The grasscourt grand slam event had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Olympic champion calls on Bach to lift sanctions against Russian athletes

Olympic champion high jumper Maria Lasitskene on Thursday called on the head of the International Olympic Committee to lift the sanctions imposed against Russian athletes over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russians and Belarusians from competition after Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Most international federations followed the recommendation.

NBA-Warriors' Curry not expecting to miss a game with foot injury

Golden State's Stephen Curry injured his foot late in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but said he does not expect to miss Friday's contest. Celtics forward Al Horford ended up on top of Curry during a scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, leaving the Warriors guard writhing in pain on the floor but he was able to keep playing.

Tennis-Players and tournaments to share profits, as ATP strategic plan signed off

Players and tournaments will share profits 50-50 from 2023 on the men's ATP Tour while total prize money will surge thanks to an agreed expansion of top-tier tournaments, the global governing body of the men's circuit announced on Thursday. The ATP said its strategic plan for widespread reform has received the green light, in a move that is likely to end the bitter wrangling over prize money and profit-sharing in men's tennis.

Motor racing-Azerbaijan F1 promoter expecting sell-out despite Ukraine war

The promoter of Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix is expecting Sunday's race around the streets of the capital Baku to be a sell-out despite the war in Ukraine affecting ticket sales to Russian fans. "Right now we've sold more tickets to the internationals than we have to the locals but we are kind of a very last minute market and we see that we get sold out ... on a Friday just before the event," Baku City Circuit's executive director Arif Rahimov told reporters.

Soccer chief Blatter says Platini payment followed 'gentleman's agreement'

Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter denied approving fraudulent payments to French football legend Michel Platini, telling a Swiss court on Thursday that a cash transfer followed a "gentleman's agreement" between the pair. Swiss prosecutors accuse the two men, once among football's most powerful figures, of illegally arranging the 2 million Swiss franc ($2.04 million) payment in 2011. Blatter and Platini both deny the charges.

