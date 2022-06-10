Sports News Roundup: Murray produces grass masterclass to beat Tsitsipas in Stuttgart; PGA Tour players have no sympathy for suspended LIV deserters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-PGA Tour players have no sympathy for suspended LIV deserters

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and others competing at the Canadian Open had no sympathy for fellow golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour on Thursday for jumping to the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Back on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 following a COVID-19-forced hiatus, first-round play at the Canadian Open began under dark clouds of rain as the feud between the two Tours escalated.

Doping-Russian canoeists sanctioned after CAS upholds WADA appeals

Three Russian canoeists have been sanctioned after sport's highest tribunal upheld appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the canoeing federation's decision not to pursue anti-doping rule violations against them. Alexander Dyachenko, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and Nikolay Lipkin were each banned for four years while Aleksandra Dupik received a two-year ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani, Angels end 14-game losing streak

Shohei Ohtani threw seven strong innings and hit a two-run homer as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani gave up four hits, walked two, struck out six and made 100 pitches as he helped end Boston's seven-game winning streak.

Golf-Big-hitting DeChambeau becomes latest to join LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big-name American to abandon the PGA Tour and join the LIV Golf Invitational Series as the Saudi-backed breakaway competition flexed its financial muscle on Friday. The 28-year-old former U.S. Open champion, one of the longest hitters the sport has ever seen, joins the likes of six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson on the LIV bandwagon.

Tennis-Swiatek skips Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will skip next week's Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament due to a shoulder issue, but the world number one said on Friday that she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon starting later this month. Poland's Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the Roland Garros final last week to win her second Grand Slam title following a triumph in Paris in 2020.

Tennis-Murray produces grass masterclass to beat Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

Former world number one Andy Murray secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday. The two-times Wimbledon champion stepped up his preparation for the grasscourt major starting this month by battling through a tight opening set against world number five Tsitsipas before rolling back the years in the second set to complete the win.

Motor racing-Leclerc ends opening day of Azerbaijan practice fastest for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc pushed Red Bull rival Sergio Perez off the top of the timesheets to end Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the fastest time for Ferrari. The Monegasque, who had trailed Perez at the end of the first session, pulled out a one minute, 43.224-second lap in the second hour of running to end the day 0.248 seconds clear of the Mexican.

Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer. "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Motor racing-Leclerc ends opening day of Azerbaijan practice fastest for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc pushed Red Bull rival Sergio Perez off the top of the timesheets to end Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the fastest time for Ferrari. The Monegasque, who had trailed Perez at the end of the first session, pulled out a one minute, 43.224-second lap in the second hour of running to end the day 0.248 seconds clear of the Mexican.

Golf-Poulter to appeal PGA Tour suspension over LIV Golf involvement

Britain's Ian Poulter said he will appeal his suspension from the PGA Tour for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The breakaway circuit has shaken the sport to its core, with the likes of six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson signing up.

(With inputs from agencies.)