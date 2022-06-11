Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray produces grass masterclass to beat Tsitsipas in Stuttgart; Golf-Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club - Forbes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray produces grass masterclass to beat Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

Former world number one Andy Murray secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday. The two-times Wimbledon champion stepped up his preparation for the grasscourt major starting this month by battling through a tight opening set against world number five Tsitsipas before rolling back the years in the second set to complete the win.

Golf-Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club - Forbes

Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported. The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.

Golf-Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot

South African Charl Schwartzel and compatriot Hennie Du Plessis led the chase for the record $4 million winners' cheque after round two of the opening LIV Invitational event on Friday.

Schwartzel, who led after Thursday's opening round, produced another dazzling round to stay top of the leaderboard by three strokes from Du Plessis.

Motor racing-Leclerc ends opening day of Azerbaijan practice fastest for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc pushed Red Bull rival Sergio Perez off the top of the timesheets to end Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the fastest time for Ferrari. The Monegasque, who had trailed Perez at the end of the first session, pulled out a one minute, 43.224-second lap in the second hour of running to end the day 0.248 seconds clear of the Mexican.

NBA-Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned

Stephen Curry's 43-point masterpiece in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday left his Warriors teammates, his coaches and basketball fans everywhere in awe. With Golden State in jeopardy of falling into a 3-1 hole against the Celtics in Boston, Curry was magnificent, shooting 14 of 26 from the field with seven three pointers while collecting 10 rebounds to level the series 2-2.

Motorcycling-Father and son take Isle of Man TT deaths to five for 2022

The death toll at the 2022 Isle of Man TT motorcycle races rose to five on Friday after organisers said British father and son sidecar riders Roger and Bradley Stockton were killed in a crash. The pair, 56 and 21 respectively, were competing as driver and passenger in the second sidecar race when the incident happened on the final lap at Ago's Leap.

NFL-Washington fines Del Rio $100K for comments on U.S. Capitol attack

The Washington Commanders said on Friday they fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 after he minimized last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol a "dust-up" compared to the 2020 racial justice protests that followed George Floyd's death. Del Rio, who has since apologized, made the comments this week when asked by reporters if he planned to address with the team a social media post in which he questioned why protests after the death of Floyd at the hands of police were not being discussed in the same way as the U.S. Capitol attack.

MLB roundup: Phillies edge D-backs for eighth win in a row

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday for their eighth win in a row. Hoskins and Bryce Harper each had three hits and Didi Gregorius contributed two hits for red-hot Philadelphia, which last won eight straight from Aug. 1-8, 2021. The Phillies also improved to 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

NBA-Curry leads Warriors past Celtics to level Finals series

Stephen Curry erupted for 43 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 on Friday to even the best-of-seven Finals series 2-2. Curry, who was questionable to even play after he injured his foot in Wednesday's Game Three, put the team on his back to secure the gritty win in front of a hostile crowd at TD Garden in Boston.

Soccer-Shamans back Peru ahead of World Cup playoff against Australia

Thirteen Peruvian shamans gathered on Friday to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year.

