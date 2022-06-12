Sports News Roundup: PREVIEW-Soccer-Australia, Peru chase penultimate place at World Cup finals; MLB roundup: Rangers erupt in extras, outlast White Sox and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PREVIEW-Soccer-Australia, Peru chase penultimate place at World Cup finals

Australia and Peru both came through playoffs to qualify for the last World Cup, but only one of them will advance this time round when they meet in their intercontinental playoff in Doha on Monday for a place at this year's finals in Qatar. Australia qualified for the 2018 finals by beating Honduras over two legs while Peru edged New Zealand for their place in Russia.

MLB roundup: Rangers erupt in extras, outlast White Sox

Nathaniel Lowe doubled in a run in the 10th inning to start a four-run uprising Saturday afternoon as the Texas Rangers defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-9 on Chicago's South Side. Lowe's big hit in the 10th was his second double of the game and helped make a winner out of reliever Matt Moore, the fifth of six pitchers for the Rangers. Moore (3-0) struck out five in two perfect innings.

Golf-Schwartzel wins LIV opener to pocket $4 million jackpot

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel held off compatriot Hennie Du Plessis to claim the biggest pay cheque in golf history at the opening event of the LIV Invitational Series on Saturday. The 37-year-old led by three strokes going into the third and final round at the Centurion course north of London, and consolidated with a round of 72 to seal the $4 million prize.

Tennis: Andy Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid 'racial slurs'

Former world number one Andy Murray looked back to his best on grass as he beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 6-2 to move into the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday after the Australian lost his cool in the second set and said he was racially abused by a fan. The final is the 70th of Murray's career and his second of the year after a runner-up finishes in Sydney in January. The 35-year-old will face second seed Matteo Berrettini who is playing his first Tour-level final of the season.

Golf-McIlroy and Thomas put Canadian Open back in the spotlight

The Canadian Open showcased the quality the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series could not match on Saturday, with defending champion Rory McIlroy sitting atop a glittering leaderboard featuring three of the world's top 10. After a week of verbal sparring and threats between the PGA Tour and the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Series, the spotlight was on golf on Saturday with the Canadian Open underscoring the quality gap between the two Tours.

Soccer-England held by Italy in drab stalemate

England's winless start to their Nations League campaign continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a youthful Italy side at a near-empty Molineux on Saturday. The first meeting between the nations since the tumultuous Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year was a tame affair with precious little to cheer for the 2,000 children allowed to attend despite a UEFA ban.

Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at the IBF cruiserweight eliminator

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe scored a stunning win over Fabio Turchi in an IBF eliminator, landing a left hook body shot to deck the Italian in the second round and move closer to a shot at a world title. A wincing Turchi managed to get back on his feet, but a member of his team entered the ring with a towel in hand to bring the contest to a halt.

NBA: Steph Curry's iconic performance leaves Warriors teammates stunned

Stephen Curry's 43-point masterpiece in Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday left his Warriors teammates, his coaches, and basketball fans everywhere in awe. With Golden State in jeopardy of falling into a 3-1 hole against the Celtics in Boston, Curry was magnificent, shooting 14 of 26 from the field with seven three-pointers while collecting 10 rebounds to level the series 2-2.

Soccer-U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas - Sky

A U.S. judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Manchester United and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. The ruling comes nearly three years after prosecutors said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-ronaldo-idUSKCN1UH2DF Ronaldo would face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Horse racing-Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes as Rich Strike misses

Favorite Mo Donegal romped to victory at the 154th Belmont Stakes on Saturday while Rich Strike, the longshot winner of the Kentucky Derby could not pull off another surprise at Elmont, New York. Mo Donegal, fifth at the Kentucky Derby, settled in mid-pack for much of the mile-and-a-half race then made his move coming onto the home stretch.

