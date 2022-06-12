Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023

Roger Federer said he is "definitely" intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he had not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel later this year. The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz.

MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets

Jared Walsh became the eighth player in Los Angeles Angels history to hit for the cycle in an 11-6 win over the visiting New York Mets on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh struck out in his first at-bat, but singled in the third, and doubled in the fifth, homered in the seventh and tripled in the eighth when center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch on a sinking liner and the ball went to the wall.

Golf-Schwartzel wins LIV opener to pocket $4 million jackpot

South Africa's Charl Schwartzel held off compatriot Hennie Du Plessis to claim the biggest pay cheque in golf history at the opening event of the LIV Invitational Series on Saturday. The 37-year-old led by three strokes going into the third and final round at the Centurion course north of London, and consolidated with a round of 72 to seal the $4 million prize.

Tennis: Andy Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid 'racial slurs'

Former world number one Andy Murray looked back to his best on grass as he beat Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 6-2 to move into the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday after the Australian lost his cool in the second set and said he was racially abused by a fan. The final is the 70th of Murray's career and his second of the year after a runner-up finishes in Sydney in January. The 35-year-old will face second seed Matteo Berrettini who is playing his first Tour-level final of the season.

Golf-McIlroy and Thomas put Canadian Open back in spotlight

The Canadian Open showcased the quality the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series could not match on Saturday, with defending champion Rory McIlroy sitting atop a glittering leaderboard featuring three of the world's top 10. After a week of verbal sparring and threats between the PGA Tour and the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Series, the spotlight was on golf on Saturday with the Canadian Open underscoring the quality gap between the two Tours.

Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe scored a stunning win over Fabio Turchi in an IBF eliminator, landing a left hook body shot to deck the Italian in the second round and move closer to a shot at a world title. A wincing Turchi managed to get back on his feet, but a member of his team entered the ring with a towel in hand to bring the contest to a halt.

PREVIEW-Soccer-Five subs to be written into Laws of Game

The use of five substitutes, introduced as a tweak to the rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be formally written into the Laws of the Game at a meeting in Doha on Monday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said. Further discussions, and possible decisions, on concussion substitutes and semi-automated offside technology, will also be on the agenda of governing body IFAB.

Media giants in pitch battle for India cricket rights

Disney, Sony, and India's Reliance will vie on Sunday for media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket league, expected to fetch up to $6 billion. The IPL, counting top Indian industrialists and Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan among its franchise owners, is often seen as a surefire ticket to high TV ratings and growth in India's booming online streaming space.

Soccer-U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas - Sky

A U.S. judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Manchester United and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. The ruling comes nearly three years after prosecutors said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-ronaldo-idUSKCN1UH2DF Ronaldo would face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rugby-Tui strikes twice as Black Ferns blank Canada

Sevens standout Ruby Tui scored her first two test tries as New Zealand continued their preparations for hosting the women's World Cup by blanking Canada 28-0 in the Pacific Four tournament in Auckland on Sunday. Tui, playing only her second match for the world champions, chipped the ball over the head of Canada fullback Elissa Alarie and regathered to touch down in the 47th minute.

