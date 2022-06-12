Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Dutch wildcard Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title; Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Dutch wildcard Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title

Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven capped a dream run at the Libema Open by beating top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-1 in the final in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, had never won a main-draw match at an ATP Tour event until this week and he knocked out third seed Taylor Fritz and second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before victory over Medvedev in 65 minutes secured his maiden title.

Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023

Roger Federer said he is "definitely" intending to return to top-level tennis in 2023, but added that he had not made any concrete plans beyond his scheduled appearances at the Laver Cup and his home tournament in Basel later this year. The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals against Hubert Hurkacz.

MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets

Jared Walsh became the eighth player in Los Angeles Angels history to hit for the cycle in an 11-6 win over the visiting New York Mets on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh struck out in his first at-bat, but singled in the third, doubled in the fifth, homered in the seventh and tripled in the eighth when center fielder Khalil Lee failed to make a diving catch on a sinking liner and the ball went to the wall.

Motor racing-Verstappen rides luck to Red Bull one-two in Baku as Ferrari implode

Max Verstappen rode his luck to an unchallenged first Baku win on Sunday, opening up a commanding championship lead after Ferrari's challenge imploded at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix. The Dutchman eased across the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to fight Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull.

Tennis-Stuttgart organisers investigate Kyrgios racial abuse claims

Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios's claims that he was racially abused during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray on Saturday. Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match where a tiebreak decided the opening set, after which the Australian lost his cool and received a points and game penalty as well as becoming involved in an argument with the chair umpire.

Boxing-Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator

British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe scored a stunning win over Fabio Turchi in an IBF eliminator, landing a left hook body shot to deck the Italian in the second round and move closer to a shot at a world title. A wincing Turchi managed to get back on his feet, but a member of his team entered the ring with a towel in hand to bring the contest to a halt.

Cycling-Roglic cruises to victory in Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic underlined his credentials as one of the hot favourites for the Tour de France this year after the Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider won the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday. With his compatriot and two-times Tour winner Tadej Pogacar and Ineos Grenadiers heavyweights absent for this race, Roglic cruised to victory on the back of a strong showing by Jumbo-Visma on the mountainous stages.

Indian cricket media rights bidding war spills over to Monday

The bidding war for media rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue on Monday with Disney, Sony and India's Reliance in contention for what could fetch the Indian cricket board up to $6 billion. The bidding began at 0530 GMT on Sunday for the broadcast rights, digital rights, a bespoke package that includes rights for high-value matches as well as rights to broadcast the world's richest T20 league in foreign territories.

Soccer-U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas - Sky

A U.S. judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Manchester United and Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. The ruling comes nearly three years after prosecutors said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-soccer-ronaldo-idUSKCN1UH2DF Ronaldo would face no charges in Las Vegas in connection with a 10-year-old sexual assault allegation because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Tennis-Berrettini overcomes Murray to win Stuttgart title

Matteo Berrettini won the Stuttgart Open for a second time after he beat Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 on Sunday to deny the Scot what would have been his first title on grass in six years.

Second seed Berrettini, who missed the claycourt swing after undergoing surgery on his hand in March, was playing in his first tournament since Indian Wells and triumphed after Murray had injury issues of his own in the decider.

(With inputs from agencies.)