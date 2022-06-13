Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Braves run win streak to 11 by sweeping Pirates; Motor racing-Verstappen rides luck to Red Bull one-two in Baku as Ferrari implodes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Braves run win streak to 11 by sweeping Pirates

William Contreras and Adam Duvall, the No. 7 and 8 hitters in the Atlanta batting order, combined for three home runs to lead the Braves to their 11th straight win, a 5-3 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Braves had not won 11 in a row since 2013, when they had a 14-game streak. They matched the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees for the majors' longest winning streak and moved to a season-high seven games over .500.

Motor racing-Verstappen rides luck to Red Bull one-two in Baku as Ferrari implodes

Max Verstappen rode his luck to an unchallenged first Baku win on Sunday, opening up a commanding championship lead after Ferrari's challenge imploded at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix. The Dutchman eased across the line 20.8 seconds clear of Sergio Perez who, ordered not to fight Verstappen, completed a one-two for Red Bull.

Golf-PGA Tour commissioner labels LIV an exhibition series of free-riders

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan visited the players on the front line of golf's feud with the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Canadian Open on Sunday and blasted those who have jumped to the Saudi-backed venture as free-riders. With the Canadian Open and LIV inaugural event at Centurion Club outside London both played at the weekend it marked the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money breakaway series that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Tennis-Murray unsure about the severity of abdomen problem

Andy Murray said he is unsure about the severity of the abdomen issue which hampered him in Sunday's Stuttgart Open final, with the Briton hoping it does not affect his preparations for Wimbledon later this month. The three-time Grand Slam winner's movement was increasingly restricted as the match against Matteo Berrettini wore on and he needed to call on the physiotherapist twice to receive treatment court-side before losing 6-4 5-7 6-3.

Warne honored posthumously, Barty awarded in Queen's birthday list

Shane Warne has received his first Australian state honor posthumously after being named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) along with former tennis player Ash Barty in the Queen's Birthday list. The spin-bowling great, who died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March, was showered with awards in the sporting world but had never been formally honored by his country.

Soccer-Missing Man Utd players have a 'lot to do' to make World Cup squad: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Manchester United players who are currently out of the squad have a "lot to do" to get back into the frame for the World Cup. While left-back Luke Shaw is out injured, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been selected due to poor form, leaving Harry Maguire as the only United player in the squad for their Nations League game against Hungary on Tuesday.

Athletics-Eagles wide receiver Allen shows no signs of fumbling their career on track

American hurdler Devon Allen said playing in the NFL is no obstacle in his World Championship ambitions, as he juggles training on the track with running routes on the gridiron. The twice-Olympian finished fourth in Tokyo but seized on a golden opportunity to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in April as a wide receiver, returning to a sport he last played in 2016 during his collegiate days at Oregon.

Athletics-Coleman, Hobbs win 100 meters races at NYC Grand Prix

American Christian Coleman won the men's 100 meters in 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 meters at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, said he was pleased after finishing under 10 seconds in the event for the first time this year.

Beijing halts offline sports events from June 13 due to the COVID outbreak

Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday. As of June 12, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Tennis-Berrettini overcomes Murray to win Stuttgart title

Matteo Berrettini won the Stuttgart Open for a second time after he beat Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 6-3 on Sunday to deny the Scot what would have been his first title on grass in six years.

Second seed Berrettini, who missed the claycourt swing after undergoing surgery on his hand in March, was playing in his first tournament since Indian Wells and triumphed after Murray had injury issues of his own in the decider.

