Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Braves run win streak to 11 by sweeping Pirates; Warne was honored posthumously, and Barty awarded in Queen's birthday list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Braves run win streak to 11 by sweeping Pirates

William Contreras and Adam Duvall, the No. 7 and 8 hitters in the Atlanta batting order, combined for three home runs to lead the Braves to their 11th straight win, a 5-3 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Braves had not won 11 in a row since 2013, when they had a 14-game streak. They matched the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees for the majors' longest winning streak and moved to a season-high seven games over .500.

Warne was honored posthumously, and Barty awarded in Queen's birthday list

Shane Warne has received his first Australian state honor posthumously after being named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) along with former tennis player Ash Barty in the Queen's Birthday list. The spin-bowling great, who died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March, was showered with awards in the sporting world but had never been formally honored by his country.

Golf-PGA Tour commissioner labels LIV an exhibition series of free-riders

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan visited the players on the front line of golf's feud with the LIV Golf Invitational Series at the Canadian Open on Sunday and blasted those who have jumped to the Saudi-backed venture as free-riders. With the Canadian Open and LIV inaugural event at Centurion Club outside London both played at the weekend it marked the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money breakaway series that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Tennis-Murray unsure about the severity of abdomen problem

Andy Murray said he is unsure about the severity of the abdomen issue which hampered him in Sunday's Stuttgart Open final, with the Briton hoping it does not affect his preparations for Wimbledon later this month. The three-time Grand Slam winner's movement was increasingly restricted as the match against Matteo Berrettini wore on and he needed to call on the physiotherapist twice to receive treatment court-side before losing 6-4 5-7 6-3.

Tennis-ATP to make a call on 2022 China events within a month, says Gaudenzi

The prospects of the Shanghai Masters and three other men's tournaments taking place in China this year look bleak unless there is a rapid improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters. China hosted the Winter Olympics under strict health protocols in February but almost every other international sporting event in the country this year has been canceled or postponed.

Soccer-Missing Man Utd players have a 'lot to do to make World Cup squad: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Manchester United players who are currently out of the squad have a "lot to do" to get back into the frame for the World Cup. While left-back Luke Shaw is out injured, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been selected due to poor form, leaving Harry Maguire as the only United player in the squad for their Nations League game against Hungary on Tuesday.

Cricket-Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the five-match 50-overs series in Sri Lanka in the latest injury setback to the touring side. Richardson, who was added to the one-day squad as cover for injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc, suffered a "fairly severe hamstring injury" during Saturday's third Twenty20 match, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Monday.

Athletics-Eagles wide receiver Allen shows no signs of fumbling career on track

American hurdler Devon Allen said playing in the NFL is no obstacle in his World Championship ambitions, as he juggles training on the track with running routes on the gridiron. The twice-Olympian finished fourth in Tokyo but seized on a golden opportunity to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in April as a wide receiver, returning to a sport he last played in 2016 during his collegiate days at Oregon.

Athletics-Coleman, Hobbs win 100 meters races at NYC Grand Prix

American Christian Coleman won the men's 100 meters in 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 meters at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, said he was pleased after finishing under 10 seconds in the event for the first time this year.

Beijing halts offline sports events from June 13 due to the COVID outbreak

Beijing will suspend all offline sports events starting from June 13 citing high transmission risks of a recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said in a statement on Monday. As of June 12, some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)