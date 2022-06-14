Sports News Roundup: Motor racing Ferrari's season speeds from delight to 'disaster'; Tennis-Injured Murray withdraws from Queen's Club Championships and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing Ferrari's season speeds from delight to 'disaster'

Ferrari's early season delight has become a discussion of disaster after the Italian team's nightmare in Baku on Sunday, but it is still too early to write off their title hopes. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was Ferrari's first double failure to finish for reasons of reliability since the 2009 opener in Australia.

Tennis-Injured Murray withdraws from Queen's Club Championships

Former world number one Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championship in London after picking up an abdominal injury, the tournament's organizers said on Monday. Murray, a five-time champion at Queen's who last won the title in 2016, suffered an abdominal injury during Sunday's Stuttgart Open final loss to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Soccer-'I'm no hero,' says dancing keeper as Australia qualifies for World Cup

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's dancing antics helped Australia claim a shootout win over Peru in an inter-continental playoff on Monday but he said he was no hero, only playing his part as they claimed a fifth straight World Cup appearance. The 33-year-old journeyman was brought on for his third cap with three minutes to play at the end of extra time and stopped the last kick as the Socceroos won 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goallessly.

Tennis-Medvedev returns to number one with the imminent Wimbledon ban

Russian Daniil Medvedev returned for a second stint as the men's world number one on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings. German Alexander Zverev rose to a career-high second spot with Djokovic slipping to third following his defeat to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open, which the Serb won last year.

Golf-Mickelson offers sympathy as 9/11 families slam move to Saudi-backed tour

Phil Mickelson said he had the "deepest of sympathy" for those who had lost loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001, after a coalition of families whose relatives died in the attacks criticized his move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. The PGA Tour last week suspended Mickelson and other members who joined LIV Golf, with Commissioner Jay Monahan saying they had "decided to turn their backs" on the tour.

Soccer-Arnold nearly quit their Australia job during the hard road to Qatar

Australia coach Graham Arnold said he nearly quit during the team's rocky road to the Qatar World Cup but felt obliged to repay his players for their sacrifices. Arnold guided Australia to a fifth successive World Cup with a shootout win over Peru in Doha on Monday, effectively saving his job after he came under huge pressure as the Socceroos struggled during qualifying.

Soccer-From refugee camp to World Cup, Mabil thanks Australia

Awer Mabil said converting a penalty in the shootout triumph over Peru that took the Socceroos to a fifth successive World Cup on Monday was a thank you to Australia for taking him and his family in as refugees. The winger, born to South Sudanese parents in a Kenyan refugee camp, calmly converted the first sudden-death penalty and then watched on as Andrew Redmayne saved Alex Valera's spot-kick to clinch the playoff victory in Doha.

Soccer-England's Kane discusses Qatar stance with Dane Eriksen, France's Lloris

England captain Harry Kane said he has spoken to France skipper Hugo Lloris and Denmark's Christian Eriksen about their national teams taking a unified stance on human rights issues surrounding this year's World Cup in Qatar. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar while a report by Amnesty International found that thousands of migrant workers in the country were being exploited.

NBA-Warriors beat Celtics to take 3-2 Finals lead

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals series. Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson did most of the damage for the Warriors, combining for 47 points, while the visitors committed 18 turnovers and had 10 missed free throws in the contest.

Basketball-Phoenix Mercury meet State Department as Griner detention continues

The Phoenix Mercury met with the U.S. State Department on Monday amid seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's ongoing detention in Russia, U.S. officials said. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

