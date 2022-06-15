Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS

American basketball player Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) seven-time All-Star was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round

Phil Mickelson has faced a huge backlash for his decision to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series but was greeted with open arms by wide-eyed spectators during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of U.S. Open. In glorious sunshine and with barely a breath of wind at The Country Club outside Boston, the six-time major winner had all eyes on him when he set off on a practice round under the guard of four police officers.

Soccer-Five-star Germany crush Italy to snap a winless run

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick. In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat.

Soccer-Rossi relishes Hungary's 'miracle' win over England

Hungary produced a "miracle" by defeating England 4-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday but they must keep their feet on the ground as results like this do not come around too often, coach Marco Rossi said. Roland Sallai scored twice at Molineux Stadium as Hungary handed England their worst home defeat in 94 years.

WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur rolls, Aryna Sabalenka falls in Germany

Top seed Ons Jabeur needed just 73 minutes to advance while No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka blew a one-set lead and lost Tuesday at the bett1open in Berlin. Jabeur rolled past Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-3 on the grass courts. The Tunisians racked up four aces in the win.

Soccer-Collins wonder goal in vain as Ukraine holds Ireland

Ireland was held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in their UEFA Nations League group game on Tuesday after Nathan Collins's spectacular solo strike in the first half was canceled out following a collective defensive lapse in the second. Collins scored his first international goal when the defender intercepted a pass near the center circle and went on a solo run through the Ukraine midfield and defense, skipping past five players before beating the goalkeeper.

Athletics-Triple Olympic champion Wlodarczyk to miss rest of season

Three-times Olympic hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said she would miss the rest of the season, including the World Championships, after undergoing surgery for a torn muscle she suffered foiling a break-in earlier this month. "My faith and optimism have not left me. Now a lot of work awaits me during my rehabilitation. I will do everything to return to the top again," Wlodarczyk wrote on Twitter.

Soccer-Hungary condemn England to the worst home defeat since 1928

Hungary humiliated England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and hand the hosts their worst home defeat for 94 years in a competition Gareth Southgate's side had hoped would be a morale-boosting warmup for the World Cup. Southgate made nine changes from the team that drew with Italy at the weekend to give some fringe players a chance. But despite dominating possession, England created few chances and the experiment backfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month and we're out for blood again.

Tennis-Russian and Belarusian players were allowed to compete at U.S. Open

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year but only as neutrals, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday, a decision that stands in stark contrast to Wimbledon which banned them. Wimbledon's move to ban them from the tournament which begins later this month prompted the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours to strip the grasscourt Grand Slam of its ranking points.

NBA-'Livid' Curry poised to bounce back

Stephen Curry's poor shooting performance in the Warrior's Game Five Finals victory will only make him more aggressive when Golden State looks to close out the Celtics in Boston on Thursday. Curry was sensational through the first four games of the series but it was a different story at Chase Center on Monday as he finished with just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

