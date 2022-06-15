Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Soccer-Rossi relishes Hungary's 'miracle' win over England and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS

American basketball player Brittney Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) seven-time All-Star was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Soccer-Rossi relishes Hungary's 'miracle' win over England

Hungary produced a "miracle" by defeating England 4-0 in the Nations League on Tuesday but they must keep their feet on the ground as results like this do not come around too often, coach Marco Rossi said. Roland Sallai scored twice at Molineux Stadium as Hungary handed England their worst home defeat in 94 years.

Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round

Phil Mickelson has faced a huge backlash for his decision to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series but was greeted with open arms by wide-eyed spectators during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of U.S. Open. In glorious sunshine and with barely a breath of wind at The Country Club outside Boston, the six-time major winner had all eyes on him when he set off on a practice round under the guard of four police officers.

MLB roundup: Cards' Miles Mikolas just misses no-hitter vs. Pirates

Miles Mikolas came within one out of throwing a no-hitter as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. After Mikolas retired Michael Perez on a groundout and Tucupita Marcano on a flyout in the ninth inning, Cal Mitchell launched a ground-rule double on a 2-2 pitch. Mikolas was then taken out of the game, coming up just short of the first no-hitter thrown by a Cardinals pitcher since Bud Smith accomplished the feat on Sept. 3, 2001.

Golf-Smith hopes driver tweak can lead to a maiden major win

Australia's Cameron Smith is hoping a tweak to his driver will bring more accuracy off the tee and help his bid for a maiden major title at the U.S. Open this week. Though boasting a stellar short game and iron play, world number six Smith has struggled to hit fairways this season, with his driving accuracy percentage outside the top 150 on the U.S. Tour.

Soccer-Hungary condemn England to worst home defeat since 1928

Hungary humiliated England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and hand the hosts their worst home defeat for 94 years in a competition Gareth Southgate's side had hoped would be a morale-boosting warmup for the World Cup. Southgate made nine changes from the team that drew with Italy at the weekend to give some fringe players a chance. But despite dominating possession, England created few chances and the experiment backfired against a Hungary team who beat them in Budapest earlier in the month and were out for blood again.

Tennis-Russian and Belarusian players were allowed to compete at U.S. Open

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open this year but only as neutrals, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday, a decision that stands in stark contrast to Wimbledon which banned them. Wimbledon's move to ban them from the tournament which begins later this month prompted the men's ATP and women's WTA Tours to strip the grasscourt Grand Slam of its ranking points.

Boxing-Fury says willing to return to the ring if the price is right

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is willing to return to the ring for a potential unification bout against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk but said organizers would have to dig deep to tempt him out of "retirement". Fury knocked out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April to retain his title before telling fans he would be sticking to his promise to his wife to retire.

Soccer-Costa Rica coach glad he kept faith with veterans

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said he felt a sense of vindication for persuading veteran players like Keylor Navas and Bryan Ruiz to stay on with the national team after they helped secure the World Cup qualification on Tuesday. The Central Americans edged New Zealand 1-0 in their intercontinental playoff in Doha to claim the last available berth at the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

NBA-'Livid' Curry poised to bounce back

Stephen Curry's poor shooting performance in the Warrior's Game Five Finals victory will only make him more aggressive when Golden State looks to close out the Celtics in Boston on Thursday. Curry was sensational through the first four games of the series but it was a different story at Chase Center on Monday as he finished with just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting from the field and 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

(With inputs from agencies.)