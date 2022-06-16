Sports News Roundup: Swimming-Peaty faces fitness race for Commonwealth Games; NFL-Commanders owner Snyder will not appear before a congressional panel next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-Peaty faces fitness race for Commonwealth Games

Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming Commonwealth Games but the 27-year-old says he has the training and experience behind him to return in top shape for Birmingham. England's Peaty, an eight-time world champion, and holder of the 50m and 100m world breaststroke titles, pulled out of this month's world championships after breaking his right foot in the gym in May.

NFL-Commanders owner Snyder will not appear before a congressional panel next week

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will not appear before a House committee hearing into his team's workplace culture next week as requested, according to a letter obtained by Reuters. The Committee on Oversight and Reform earlier this month asked Snyder and National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell to appear for the hearing as part of its investigation into allegations regarding a hostile workplace culture at the Commanders.

MLB roundup: Dodgers' Tyler Anderson nearly no-hits Angels

Tyler Anderson lost a no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning while leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. On the verge of the third no-hitter of the major league season, Anderson struck out former American League MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth inning, but reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani ripped a line-drive triple to right, out of reach of a diving Mookie Betts toward the right-field line.

Motor racing-Melbourne to host Australian Formula One GP until 2035

Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix until 2035 in a new deal that will also see Formula Two and Formula Three added to the schedule for the first time next year, Formula One and local organizers announced on Thursday. The current contract for the race at Albert Park was due to expire in 2025 and Sydney had expressed an interest in taking it on.

NBA-'It's not over': Celtics lean on the experience ahead of an elimination game

The Celtics said the experience they gained from winning three elimination games during the playoffs has prepared them to do it again in Game Six of the Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Boston on Thursday. With their backs against the wall, the Celtics were victorious in two win-or-go-home games against the Bucks and a Game Seven against the Heat that punched their ticket to the Finals.

Tennis-Kyrgios loses cool before toppling Tsitsipas in Halle

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before composing himself to down world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open on Wednesday. The volatile Australian was given a warning for taking too long to return Tsitsipas's serve while leading 2-0 in the second set and then proceeded to summon the supervisor to express his displeasure.

NBA-Warriors look for 'Game Six Klay' to deliver a championship

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson earned the nickname "Game Six Klay" due to his spectacular play in those critical contests but said he is not looking to force the issue in Game Six of the Finals on Thursday. Thompson has been steadily warming up during the series and the game offers the Warriors a chance to beat the Celtics on the road and claim their fourth championship in eight years.

Motor racing-Mercedes say they pushed Hamilton's Baku setup too far

Mercedes pushed Lewis Hamilton's car setup too far in Azerbaijan last weekend and cannot cause him such pain again, the Formula One team's head of strategy said on Wednesday. Britain's seven times world champion suffered severe back pain wrestling with his bouncing car in Baku and said it had been his most painful race.

Golf-Mickelson's title bid stands out at U.S. Open

Of all the storylines swirling ahead of this week's U.S. Open, none are as compelling as Phil Mickelson's latest bid to win the tournament for the first time. The 156-player field for the year's third major, known as the toughest test in golf, features plenty of in-form players looking to build on impressive starts to the season but none will grab headlines as Mickelson will.

Golf-USGA says LIV golfers could face tougher route into future U.S. Opens

United States Golf Association Chief Executive Mike Whan said on Wednesday he could foresee a day when it will be harder for those who joined LIV Golf to gain entry into the U.S. Open but does not want to make a knee-jerk reaction on the matter. The USGA last week cleared the way for LIV Golf players to compete in the June 16-19 U.S. Open, saying it would be unfair to change criteria once established and deny entry to those who already earned a spot in the field.

