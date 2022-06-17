Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry named NBA Finals MVP; NBA-Warriors crush Celtics for fourth NBA Championship in eight years and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Warriors' Curry named NBA Finals MVP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote following the team's championship-clinching 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics in Game Six on Thursday. The Finals MVP award was one of the few major awards that had eluded the eight-time All-Star, who has won two league MVPs and four championships.

NBA-Warriors crush Celtics for fourth NBA Championship in eight years

The Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday to win the Championship trophy for the fourth time in eight seasons. Stephen Curry led the way for the visitors with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds to claim his fourth title and first Finals MVP award.

Gymnastics-British athletes subjected to 'child abuse', says former gymnast Pavier

Former gymnast Nicole Pavier said British athletes were subjected to "child abuse" and that the findings of an independent review showed physical and mental mistreatment at clubs was more widespread than first thought. The review, led by Anne Whyte QC, was commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England in August 2020 following allegations of mistreatment within the sport in Britain.

Soccer-Infantino says soccer to be top U.S. sport by 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he expects soccer to be the biggest sport in North America in time for the 2026 World Cup as the host cities for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico were announced on Thursday. World soccer governing body FIFA announced the 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada - that was successful from the 22 bids put forward in a special event at the Rockefeller Center in New York.

MLB roundup: Guardians complete sweep of Rockies

Amed Rosario drove in two runs, Triston McKenzie gave up one run over six innings and the visiting Cleveland Guardians finished off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 4-2 victory on Thursday in Denver. Emmanuel Clase recorded the final three outs to pick up his 14th save for Cleveland. The Guardians are now perfect after three games of a nine-game, three-city road trip and have won four consecutive games, along with seven of their last eight.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff advances to quarters in Germany

Seventh-seeded Coco Gauff needed just 63 minutes to defeat Xinyu Wang 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the bett1open in Berlin. Gauff won 82.1 percent of her first serves in the win. She will play No. 4 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the quarters.

Golf-McIlroy trails U.S. Open leader Hadwin by one, Mickelson struggles

Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy was among the five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada's Adam Hadwin after the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday while Phil Mickelson struggled a week after making his LIV Golf debut. Mickelson, playing on his 52nd birthday and three days after facing an onslaught of questions about his involvement with the Saudi-backed LIV series, shot an unsightly eight-over par 78 to sit near the bottom of the 156-player field at The Country Club.

Soccer-2026 World Cup 'invasion' will develop North American love for the sport-Infantino

North America's historical ambivalence to soccer is no match for the spectacle of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, as he bids to make the world's "beautiful game" the preeminent sport in the region as well. World soccer governing body FIFA announced the 16 cities - 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada - that was successful from the 22 bids put forward in a special event at the Rockefeller Center in New York.

Soccer-Capital snub: Washington, D.C., passed over for 2026 World Cup hosting gig

From Vancouver to Mexico City to Miami, the 2026 World Cup is poised to take over North America, with one notable exception: The United States' capital city. The joint bid of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland, was one of six that didn't make the cut on Thursday when FIFA announced the 16 cities to host matches in the global sports spectacle four years from now.

Athletics-Olympic sprint champion Jacobs cleared to resume training

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has been cleared to resume training after recovering from a muscle injury that forced him to withdraw from Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome, and Oslo, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said. Jacobs, who picked up the injury in his 100 meters win at a meet in Savona last month, underwent diagnostic tests on Wednesday, it added.

(With inputs from agencies.)