Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study

More than half of all players at the finals of last year's European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were subjected to some form of discriminatory abuse online, a report published by global soccer governing body FIFA has revealed. The independent report used artificial intelligence to track over 400,000 posts on social media platforms during the semi-final and final stages of the two competitions and found the majority of abuse to be homophobic (40%) and racist (38%).

Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders

Defending champion Jon Rahm squandered a chance to take the lead into the final round of the U.S. Open after a closing double-bogey left him one shot back of co-leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris on Saturday. Rahm arrived at the par-four 18th one shot clear but needed two shots to get out of a fairway bunker after the first attempt hit the face of the trap en route to a one-over-par 71 that left him at three under on the week at The Country Club.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina hoped U.S. Open would take firmer action on Russians

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina does not agree with the U.S. Open decision to allow players from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals and hoped the Grand Slam organizers would take a firmer stand following Moscow's invasion of her country. Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing at Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, but the United States Tennis Association allowed them to play under a neutral flag at the hardcourt major in New York.

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-time Grand Slam champion said on Saturday. Japan's Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome in the leadup to the French Open where she lost in the first round.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce dazzles in Paris Diamond League meeting

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce matched her season's best of 10.67 seconds to win the 100 metres at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday. The 35-year-old Jamaican was in a class of her own after a super-fast start to beat Britain's Daryll Neita by 0.32 and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou by 0.34.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Canada, Alonso on front row

Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen shone in the wet to take pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday as Alpine's evergreen Fernando Alonso celebrated his first front-row slot in a decade. Verstappen's main title rivals sunk out of sight, Mexican teammate Sergio Perez crashing and qualifying 13th while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended a run of four poles in a row by dropping to 19th due to engine penalties.

Golf-U.S. Open co-leader Fitzpatrick feels right at home at Brookline

U.S. Open co-leader Matt Fitzpatrick has tasted success at The Country Club before and feels that experience will serve him well when he goes up against some of golf's top players in the final round of the year's third major. The 27-year-old Englishman won the 2013 U.S. Amateur held at Brookline and feels that triumph will give him an edge over the competition in Sunday's final round, where defending champion and world number two Jon Rahm is lurking on shot back.

Swimming-Ledecky leads U.S. medal haul on first day of world championships

Olympic silver medallist Katie Ledecky powered to victory in the women's 400 meters freestyle event on the opening day of the swimming world championships in Budapest on Saturday to capture a record-extending 16th gold medal in the competition. Ledecky, 25, was already the most successful female swimmer coming into the world championships and now has 19 medals in total. Only her male compatriots Michael Phelps (26 titles) and Ryan Lochte (18) have won more gold medals.

Tennis-Berrettini powers into Queen's final will face Krajinovic

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth consecutive grasscourt final as he overpowered unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Queen's Club Championship on Saturday. Friday's sizzling heat had disappeared at the historic London venue, but defending champion Berrettini maintained his hot streak on the grass to win 6-4 6-3.

MLB roundup: Cardinals wallop Red Sox

Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer, and Nolan Gorman and Tyler O'Neill each added a solo shot to fuel the visiting St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. St. Louis' Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt each had two-run singles and Arenado added an RBI single during a six-run sixth inning. Dylan Carlson and Andrew Knizner each had an RBI double, and Harrison Bader and O'Neill each had three hits to help the Cardinals snap a two-game losing skid.

