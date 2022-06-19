Left Menu

To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers." Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind team mate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor.

Odd News Roundup: Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea; Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp's decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology. To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers."

Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors

Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind teammate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5 km (3 miles) left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka's paper trumping Pogacar's rock.

