Odd News Roundup: Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea; Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors
To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers." Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind team mate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp's decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology. To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers."
Cycling-Team Emirates' Pogacar, Majka decide stage win with rock, paper, scissors
Stage four of the Tour of Slovenia was decided by a game of chance, as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar finished second behind teammate Rafal Majka following a round of rock, paper, scissors to determine the victor. Pogacar and Majka were in no danger of being caught after surging ahead with 5 km (3 miles) left, taking their hands off the handlebars in the final stretch to indulge in a quick game, with Majka's paper trumping Pogacar's rock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- South Korea
- English
- Explorer
- France
ALSO READ
Soccer-Hiddink urges South Korea to stick with attacking style despite Brazil thrashing
South Korea reports 12,048 new COVID-19 cases
North Korea fires ballistic missile after U.S., South Korea stage drills
North Korea fires volley of missiles after U.S., South Korea stage drills
South Korean military says North Korea fires missile toward sea, reports AP.