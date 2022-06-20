Sports News Roundup; Tennis-Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title, sounds Wimbledon warning; Swimming-Americans Huske, Dressel power to butterfly golds at world championships and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Hurkacz thrashes Medvedev for Halle title, sounds Wimbledon warning

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz showed his Wimbledon credentials on Sunday, hammering world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-1 6-4 to win the ATP 500 grasscourt tournament in Halle, Germany. World number 12 Hurkacz defeated Medvedev and Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and showed he will once again be a force to reckon with when the Championships kick off on June 27.

Swimming-Americans Huske, Dressel power to butterfly golds at world championships

American Torri Huske narrowly missed out on a world record in the women's 100m butterfly at the swimming world championships in Budapest on Sunday while her compatriot and seven-times Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the 50m butterfly. Huske was ahead of the world record time in the final 50m but eventually finished with a time of 55.64 seconds - just 0.16 seconds shy.

Swimming-FINA votes to restrict transgender participation in elite women's competition

Swimming's world governing body FINA on Sunday voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy. Transgender rights has become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

Golf-U.S. Open runner-up Zalatoris says the major win is coming

Will Zalatoris fell just short at the U.S. Open on Sunday for the third runner-up finish at a major in his young career but remains confident as ever that his day in the winner's circle will soon come. Zalatoris, needing to drain a 14-foot birdie putt at the final hole to force a two-man U.S. Open playoff with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, watched in disbelief as his ball rolled just left of the cup.

Golf-Fitzpatrick claims U.S. Open with a clutch bunker shot at the final hole

After struggling with shots out of fairway bunkers in earlier rounds of the U.S. Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick pulled off the biggest shot of all when it mattered most on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his career. The 27-year-old Englishman stepped up to the final hole at The Country Club outside Boston with a one-shot lead. With the title in his grasp, he drove straight into a left fairway bunker.

MLB roundup: Jack Suwinski powers Pirates past Giants

Jack Suwinski's third home run of the game Sunday came in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a series sweep with a 4-3 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants. After the Giants tied the game in the top of the ninth with Thairo Estrada's solo homer, Suwinski led off the bottom of the ninth against Tyler Rogers (0-3) with a shot to right on a 1-1 pitch. It was Suwinski's 11th homer, leading all major league rookies.

Explainer-Why swimming's transgender ruling is important to the sports world

World swimming's governing body FINA on Sunday voted for new eligibility rules that restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions. The policy is the strictest of any Olympic sports body and effectively bars any transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events.

Cricket-India coach Dravid backs Pant despite poor South Africa series

India head coach Rahul Dravid said Rishabh Pant remains an "integral part" of the team's batting-line up despite struggling for runs in their Twenty20 International series against South Africa. Leading a second-string India side in place of injured captain KL Rahul, Pant scored 57 runs in the first four matches and was on one when Sunday's final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The series ended 2-2.

Motor racing-Verstappen holds off Sainz to win in Canada

Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz's charging Ferrari to win the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday and surge 46 points clear in the Formula One world championship after his 150th race. The 24-year-old Dutch driver took his 26th career win 0.9 of a second ahead of Spaniard Sainz, who closed the gap and set up a thrilling final chase thanks to a safety car deployment.

Swimming-Australia's Seebohm backs FINA decision on transgender swimmers

Australian Olympic gold medallist Emily Seebohm has welcomed FINA's decision to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's swimming, saying the sport could now move on with certainty. FINA made the decision at its extraordinary general congress (EGC) on Sunday after members heard a report from a transgender task force comprising leading medical, legal and sports figures.

