Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Australia's Jackson comes out of retirement for Women's World Cup; The final bill for Tokyo 2020 Olympics comes in at $10.4 billion and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Australia's Jackson comes out of retirement for Women's World Cup

Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson has agreed to come out of a long international retirement to play for Australia's Opals when her country hosts the Women's World Cup later this year. The 41-year-old triple Olympic silver medallist and 2006 world champion announced her retirement from elite basketball in 2016 after a knee injury prevented her from playing at a fifth Olympics in Rio.

The final bill for Tokyo 2020 Olympics comes in at $10.4 billion

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city's bid for the Games, according to a final budget report. The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee held its last meeting late Tuesday and is due to disband at the end of the month.

Motor racing-Red Bull suspend junior driver Vips over racial slur

Red Bull Racing has suspended Formula Two driver Juri Vips pending an investigation after the Estonian uttered a racial slur during a live stream, the team announced on Tuesday.

Vips, 21, uttered the racial slur on the streaming platform Twitch and was suspended after the video appeared on social media.

NFL-Gronkowski retires for the second time in his career

Four-times Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time on Tuesday following his two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bringing the curtain down on an elite career where the tight end became one of the sport's greats. Gronkowski, who first retired in 2019 after winning the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots, came out of retirement in 2020 to reunite with long-time teammate Tom Brady.

Tennis-Serena 'absolutely' had doubts about competing again

Serena Williams returned to tennis after a year away with a doubles win at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday and while the American great reaffirmed her love for the game she said her future on the circuit remains uncertain. The 23-time major champion had not played competitive tennis since limping out of her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury, and the 40-year-old said there were times when she doubted she would ever compete again.

Golf-Australia's Lee eyes dream double at Women's PGA Championship

With one major already in the bag this season, Minjee Lee said she is targeting a dream double in 2022 with the Australian among the favorites at this week's Women's PGA Championship in Maryland. The 26-year-old had her breakthrough major victory at last year's Evian Championship and captured the U.S. Open earlier this month with a four-stroke victory that saw her rise to number three in the world rankings.

WTA roundup: Brits score big upsets at Eastbourne

Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter delighted the home crowd by taking down two of the top seeds in the women's draw Tuesday during Round of 32 matches at the Rothesay International at Eastbourne, Great Britain. Burrage, ranked No. 169 in the world, upset top seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4, 6-3, while countrywoman Boulter rallied to beat fourth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Burrage won 80 percent of her first-service points to win her first-ever meeting with Badosa, the world No. 4.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews wins Hart Memorial Trophy at NHL Awards

Toronto Maple Leaf's star forward Auston Matthews won the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL's most valuable player Tuesday night. During the league's "NHL Awards" show in Tampa, Matthews also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award for the most outstanding player, as voted on by the members of the NHL Players' Association.

Detained WNBA star Griner unable to speak to wife due to logistical issue -State Dept

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for months, was not able to speak to her wife as scheduled due to a logistical error compounded by Russia's restrictions on the U.S. embassy's operations in Moscow, the State Department said on Tuesday. "We deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak to her wife over the weekend because of a logistical error," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that the call has been rescheduled.

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch a new media company

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-time NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross-cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday. Hana Kuma, which translates to "flower bear," will produce stories that are "culturally specific but universal to all audiences" and already has multiple projects lined up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

