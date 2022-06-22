Sports News Roundup: Sport-Hockey, triathlon join raft of sports reviewing transgender policy; Fifty years since Title IX, the world of women's sports is transformed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Isaac Paredes' 3 HRs power Rays over Yankees

Isaac Paredes hit three home runs to power up a slumping offense and help the Tampa Bay Rays break a four-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, beating the top team in the majors 5-4 Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Paredes, who broke up Gerrit Cole's no-hit bid Monday with an eighth-inning leadoff single, took starter Nestor Cortes (6-3) deep in the first and third. He added a third shot against Clarke Schmidt in the fifth. It was the seventh time in Rays history that a player had slugged three long balls, and the first since Brandon Lowe ripped three on Oct. 2 against the Yankees.

Cycling-Former champion Froome gets nod for Tour de France

Four-times champion Chris Froome is set to make his 10th appearance at the Tour de France next month after being named in the Israel Premier Tech squad on Wednesday. Froome, 37, had earlier expressed doubts about being selected for the race due to fitness struggles following a career-threatening crash three years ago.

Tennis-Kyrgios says beauty of sport gone with introduction of off-court coaching

Australian Nick Kyrgios slammed the ATP Tour's decision to trial off-court coaching, saying on Wednesday that the beauty of the sport where players had to figure things out on their own was being taken away. The ATP will trial off-court coaching in the second half of the year, with players set to receive instructions in qualifying and main draw matches in tournaments including the U.S. Open and the ATP Finals.

Fifty years since Title IX, the world of women's sports is transformed

Half a century since passage of the landmark U.S. Title IX law, Olympians and trailblazers say the legislation profoundly transformed global sport for women. The law passed June 23, 1972, requires U.S. education programs that receive federal funding to provide equal opportunities for participation - including for all sports.

Sport-Hockey, triathlon join raft of sports reviewing transgender policy

The International Hockey Federation (IHF) and World Triathlon have joined a raft of governing bodies reviewing their policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sport following last weekend's ruling by swimming's top body FINA. On Sunday, FINA voted to ban anyone who has been through male puberty from elite women's competitions and to create a working group to establish an "open" category for transgender swimmers in some events as part of its new policy.

Swimming-Caitlyn Jenner says FINA made right decision to change transgender policy

Caitlyn Jenner has come out in support of swimming's world governing body FINA after they voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions, saying women's sport needs to be protected. FINA's decision, the strictest by any Olympic sports body, states that male-to-female transgender athletes are eligible to compete in women's competitions only if they have not experienced any part of male puberty.

Swimming-Canadian teenager McIntosh wins women's 200m butterfly

Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday with a time of 2:05.20, beating American Hali Flickinger by 0.88 seconds. McIntosh's time was a new junior world record and adds to her silver medal in the 400m freestyle.

NFL says Black coaches' discrimination case should be resolved in arbitration

A discrimination case brought by three Black coaches accusing the National Football League of racist hiring should be resolved in a closed arbitration proceeding rather than in open court, the league said in court papers late on Tuesday. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and two other coaches in February sued the league and its 32 teams, alleging that teams have conducted "sham interviews" with Black candidates to satisfy a policy requiring that minorities be considered, and that Black coaches are paid less than their white counterparts.

Swimming-Dressel pulls out of world championships

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel has withdrawn from the rest of the world championships after pulling out of his 100m title defence for medical reasons. American Dressel, also defending world champion in 50 and 100m butterfly as well as 50 freestyle, had been set for a showdown with emerging talent David Popovici of Romania who is now favourite in the 100m freestyle.

Golf-LIV Golf players will be allowed to play at the Open, says R&A

Golfers who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to play at the Open next month, organisers The R&A said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour has already suspended members who signed up to play with LIV Golf and said any others who make the jump will face the same fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)