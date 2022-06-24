Sports News Roundup: Swimming-'Open category' proposal faces questions over fairness and viability; Soccer-FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-'Open category' proposal faces questions over fairness and viability

World swimming's governing body FINA is setting up a working group to look into creating an 'open category' to ensure inclusivity after voting to restrict transgender women from competing in elite women's competitions. But before the working group has even begun to consider exactly how an open category would work, the concept has already been dismissed by trans athletes.

Soccer-FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup

Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after global soccer's governing body FIFA increased the maximum squad limit by three on Thursday. FIFA said the change was due to the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19 on squads. The showpiece event in Qatar will run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

ATP roundup: Roberto Bautista Agut upsets No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Spain

Fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut won 74.4 percent of his first-serve points while rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Mallorca Championship in Spain. The Spaniard won 12 straight points early in the second set while easily beating the top-seeded Medvedev, who won't play at upcoming Wimbledon because of the ban of Russian players due to the war in Ukraine. Medvedev won just 56 percent of his first-serve points.

Horse racing-NYRA hands trainer Baffert one-year suspension

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) on Thursday suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for one year for medical violations. Baffert will be excluded from participating in activities at NYRA tracks until January, 2023, due to ban time he has already served.

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes. Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko rolls into semis at Eastbourne

Eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia stormed into the semifinals Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina in 69 minutes at the Rothesay International at Eastbourne, Great Britain. Ostapenko recorded eight aces and broke Kalinina seven times in 11 opportunities.

Soccer-Washington DC gets MLS All-Star game after missing out on World Cup

After failing to be selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, Washington received a consolation prize on Thursday when DC United were awarded the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star Game. The game, to be played on July 19 at DC United's home Audi Field, will ease some of the sting of the joint bid of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland being overlooked when FIFA last week announced the 16 venues for the 2026 World Cup, which will be shared by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Tennis-Serena's doubles campaign ends due to partner Jabeur's injury

Serena Williams' doubles campaign at Eastbourne International has ended due to an injury to her partner Ons Jabeur, organizers said on Thursday. Tunisian Jabeur, ranked third in the world in singles, has injured her right knee, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said in a social media post.

Olympics-Geopolitical tension, inflation among challenges to 2030 bid - USOPC

Geopolitical tension and inflation are among the "barriers" Salt Lake City faces in its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Chair Susanne Lyons said on Thursday. The U.S. is prepared to host back-to-back Games, with Los Angeles confirmed as the 2028 Summer Olympics host, Lyons said, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is likely to wait until the end of the year to make a call.

Sport-No perfect solution to transgender issue, says USOPC

There are no perfect solutions to the transgender sports issue, the head of the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Thursday, adding that not even its own board is in agreement on a way forward. The transgender sports debate exploded this week after FINA, world swimming's governing body, voted to restrict the participation of transgender competitors in women's competition and establish an "open" category, a move widely opposed by LGBT rights advocates.

