Sports News Roundup: Tennis-U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation; Swimming-American Ress wins 50m backstroke gold after review, McIntosh takes 400m medley and more

Tennis-U.S. ban fuels Djokovic's Wimbledon motivation

Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he will be extra motivated to claim a fourth successive Wimbledon title as it could be his last Grand Slam action of the year. The 35-year-old Serb missed the Australian Open after being deported for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 and will not be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open for the same reason.

Swimming-American Ress wins 50m backstroke gold after review, McIntosh takes 400m medley

American Justin Ress won gold in the 50m backstrokes in dramatic circumstances at the world championships in Budapest on Saturday after officials overturned his initial disqualification following a lengthy review. The victory was earlier awarded to compatriot Hunter Armstrong after it was ruled that no part of Ress's body was above the water as he reached first for the wall.

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks own 400 meters hurdles record with 'Track Town, USA' magic

Focus, skill and a little bit of "Track Town, USA" magic propelled Sydney McLaughlin to break her own world record - again - in the 400 meters hurdles on Saturday. The Olympic gold medallist won the U.S. championships final in 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field, improving upon her own benchmark time at the American track haven of Eugene, Oregon.

Tennis-Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

Three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has ruled out any possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia in the future, adding that he had previously turned down an offer to play in the kingdom. British media reports last week said Saudi Arabia had expressed an interest in hosting a tennis tournament on the WTA Tour.

Athletics-All five Kenyan world champions to defend titles in Eugene

All five Kenyans who won gold at the last World Athletics Championships will defend their titles in Oregon next month after being named in a 47-strong team from the East African track powerhouse. The team, which also includes Olympic middle-distance champions Emmanuel Korir and Faith Kipyegon, was named at the conclusion of the two-day national trials in Nairobi on Saturday.

Tennis-Coric withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury

Croatia's Borna Coric has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, tournament organizers said on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who was drawn to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, will be replaced by a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.

Athletics-Felix thinks of women's rights, and future as she runs last U.S. race

There was a bit of sadness as legendary sprinter Allyson Felix stepped off the track on Saturday after her final U.S. championships. "But I think more than anything this season showed me that I have no doubts about walking away," said America's most decorated track and field athlete who is nearing the end of 19 amazing seasons.

MLB roundup: Astros throw combined no-hitter vs. Yanks

Cristian Javier and two Houston Astros relief pitchers combined to no-hit the New York Yankees in a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Javier (5-3) threw 115 pitches and struck out 13, both career highs, over seven innings. Hector Neris tossed a hitless eighth inning and closer Ryan Pressly retired the Yankees in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the no-hitter.

Athletics-Injury scare for Tajay Gayle in the long jump

Reigning world championship long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle suffered an injury scare to his left knee while attempting to win his third national title on day three of the Jamaican trials. After fouling his first two jumps and struggling to get up to 8 meters on his third and fourth attempts, Gayle landed badly on his fifth jump.

Tennis-Fit-again Murray full of belief ahead of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has shaken off the abdominal injury which threatened his participation at Wimbledon, the former world number one said on Saturday before declaring that there was still a lot of "good tennis" left in him. Murray, who won the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016, sustained the injury during his Stuttgart Open final defeat by Italian Matteo Berrettini earlier this month, after impressive wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios.

