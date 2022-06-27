Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Jamaica's Jackson runs the third-fastest 200m of all time; NFL-Kupp says Rams have what it takes to repeat as Super Bowl champions and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Jamaica's Jackson runs the third-fastest 200m of all time

Shericka Jackson ran the third-fastest 200 metres of all time in 21.55 seconds to seal a sprint double at the Jamaican national trials for next month's World Championships on Sunday.

The 27-year-old led coming off the corner and pulled clear down the straight to add the 200m crown to the 100m title she won on Friday. Elaine Thompson-Herah finished second in 22.05 with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14.

NFL-Kupp says Rams have what it takes to repeat as Super Bowl champions

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp said the Rams have the passion and personnel to win back-to-back Super Bowls and can do so if they focus on getting better every week. In his breakout fifth season, Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards and saved his best for last, catching two touchdown passes including the dramatic game-winner to earn Super Bowl MVP honours.

Golf-Chun defies the doubters to end the title drought with a major

Chun In-gee said she was urged to retire from golf during her three-and-a-half-year title drought, which the South Korean snapped with her third major at the Women's PGA Championship at Bethesda on Sunday. The 27-year-old's wire-to-wire victory at the Congressional Country Club was her first title since she won on home soil at the HanaBank Championship in October 2018, her only LPGA win outside the majors.

Tennis-Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code

Nick Kyrgios would rather wear all black when competing at Wimbledon instead of adhering to the all-white dress code, with the Australian saying on Sunday that the Championships were out of tune with what looks 'cool' on the court. The grasscourt major is famous for its strict dress code and does not even allow players to wear off-white or cream, while the measuring tape comes out to ensure the trim of colour on necklines or sleeves is no wider than a centimetre.

Tennis-Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon

When Emma Raducanu competes at Wimbledon this week, she will return to the venue of not only one of her most cherished moments last year when she made her Grand Slam debut but also one of her most harrowing. Before Raducanu became a household name last year, the teenager was ranked 338 in the world when she received a wildcard and she reached the last-16 against all odds even as British hopes faded as her compatriots made early exits.

Avalanche down Lightning, win Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche are atop the mountain in the NHL for the third time in franchise history. Artturi Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal with 7:32 remaining in the second period to lift the Avalanche to a 2-1 victory over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Golf-Months after almost quitting golf, Li wins the first title since 2018

Ten months after almost quitting golf, Li Haotong sank a massive birdie putt to complete a playoff victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday and clinch his first win in over four years. The 26-year-old's victory in Munich earned him his third European Tour title and first since he edged out Rory McIlroy by a stroke at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2018.

Cycling-Cavendish makes his case for Tour de France selection

Mark Cavendish made his case for Tour de France selection by winning his second British road race title on Sunday, saying he will win stages if selected in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's team. Cavendish held off Samuel Watson and Alex Richardson in a sprint to the finish to claim victory in Scotland, adding to his win in the Milano-Torino earlier this year. He also claimed a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Athletics-Lyles overcomes teenager Knighton, Steiner stuns rivals to win 200m

World champion Noah Lyles reeled in Erriyon Knighton to win the men's 200 metres in 19.67 seconds at the U.S. championships on Sunday, while national collegiate champion Abby Steiner showed no signs of burnout by dominating the women's race. Lyles trailed Knighton coming off the turn but charged down the final stretch, grinning and flashing a 'finger gun' at the teenager as he broke the tape two-hundredths of a second ahead on the final day of the meet-in Eugene, Oregon.

Tennis-Hurkacz pledges 100 euros for every ace at Wimbledon to the Ukraine relief effort

Hubert Hurkacz will hope his powerful serve is on point at Wimbledon after pledging to donate 100 euros ($105.54) for every ace he hits to the Ukraine relief effort, the Polish seventh seed said on Sunday ahead of the grasscourt Grand Slam. Hurkacz, whose power is suited to grass courts, is third on the list of a number of aces hit on the ATP Tour this year with 452 -- behind big-serving Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka.

