Sports News Roundup: NFL-Kupp says Rams have what it takes to repeat as Super Bowl champions; Golf-Chun defies the doubters to end title drought with a major and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Kupp says Rams have what it takes to repeat as Super Bowl champions

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp said the Rams have the passion and personnel to win back-to-back Super Bowls and can do so if they focus on getting better every week. In his breakout fifth season, Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards and saved his best for last, catching two touchdown passes including the dramatic game-winner to earn Super Bowl MVP honours.

Golf-Chun defies the doubters to end the title drought with a major

Chun In-gee said she was urged to retire from golf during her three-and-a-half-year title drought, which the South Korean snapped with her third major at the Women's PGA Championship at Bethesda on Sunday. The 27-year-old's wire-to-wire victory at the Congressional Country Club was her first title since she won on home soil at the HanaBank Championship in October 2018, her only LPGA win outside the majors.

Ex-FIFA exec Valcke to appeal bribery conviction

Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke will appeal against his conviction for accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights, his legal team said. A Swiss appeals court on Friday found Valcke, 61, guilty of bribery and forging documents but acquitted him of aggravated dishonest management as it handed him a suspended 11-month prison term and fine.

Tennis-Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code

Nick Kyrgios would rather wear all black when competing at Wimbledon instead of adhering to the all-white dress code, with the Australian saying on Sunday that the Championships were out of tune with what looks 'cool' on the court. The grasscourt major is famous for its strict dress code and does not even allow players to wear off-white or cream, while the measuring tape comes out to ensure the trim of colour on necklines or sleeves are no wider than a centimetre.

Tennis-Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon

When Emma Raducanu competes at Wimbledon this week, she will return to the venue of not only one of her most cherished moments last year when she made her Grand Slam debut but also one of her most harrowing. Before Raducanu became a household name last year, the teenager was ranked 338 in the world when she received a wildcard and she reached the last-16 against all odds even as British hopes faded as her compatriots made early exits.

MLB roundup: Brawl mars Angels' victory over Mariners

David MacKinnon's two-out RBI single in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners in a fight-marred game Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The two teams exchanged solo home runs -- Abraham Toro for the Mariners and Luis Rengifo for the Angels -- before MacKinnon's game-winner off Mariners reliever Andres Munoz helped the Angels end Seattle's five-game winning streak.

Avalanche down Lightning, win Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche are atop the mountain in the NHL for the third time in franchise history. Artturi Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal with 7:32 remaining in the second period to lift the Avalanche to a 2-1 victory over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Golf-Months after almost quitting golf, Li wins the first title since 2018

Ten months after almost quitting golf, Li Haotong sank a massive birdie putt to complete a playoff victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday and clinch his first win in over four years. The 26-year-old's victory in Munich earned him his third European Tour title and first since he edged out Rory McIlroy by a stroke at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2018.

Athletics-Lyles overcomes teenager Knighton, Steiner stuns rivals to win 200m

World champion Noah Lyles reeled in Erriyon Knighton to win the men's 200 metres in 19.67 seconds at the U.S. championships on Sunday, while national collegiate champion Abby Steiner showed no signs of burnout by dominating the women's race. Lyles trailed Knighton coming off the turn but charged down the final stretch, grinning and flashing a 'finger gun' at the teenager as he broke the tape two-hundredths of a second ahead on the final day of the meet in Eugene, Oregon.

Swimming-Daley 'furious' over FINA's transgender ruling

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley said he is "furious" at governing body FINA's decision to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions. Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, was speaking at the British LGBT Awards on Friday, where he was named Sports Personality of the Year after winning gold in the 10-metre synchronised platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)