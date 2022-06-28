Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Nothing underhand about the underarm serve, says Murray and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina said she will use her prize money from Wimbledon to help rebuild her parents' home after it was bombed during the Russian invasion. Kalinina said her parents are now staying at her apartment while the rebuilding work takes place at their home in Irpin, which was retaken by Russian troops in late March.

Tennis-Nothing underhand about the underarm serve says, Murray

Andy Murray has defended using an underarm serve in his Wimbledon opener on Monday, saying it was a legitimate way to make opponents think twice before standing too deep to return serve. The two-time Wimbledon champion used the shot in the third set of his victory over James Duckworth on Centre Court, winning the point despite the Australian scrambling to get the ball back over the net.

Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021

Nearly a year to the day since Serena Williams last played a singles match on the Tour, the tennis great returns to Wimbledon's Centre Court where her awe-inspiring career almost came to a tearful end. Chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown, sixth seed Williams limped out of her first-round match last year with an injury and the sport suddenly had a void to fill as she took a year off to "heal physically and mentally".

Tennis-Wimbledon open for business, not quite as usual

The world's most famous queue began streaming into the All England Club on Monday as the gates opened at the start of the 135th edition of the Wimbledon championships. The quintessential English sight of thousands of tennis fans waiting patiently, often having camped overnight, to gain entry to the grounds has been missing since 2019.

Ice hockey-Sedin twins headline Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Swedish twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who formed one of the best scoring duos in the NHL for nearly two decades with the Vancouver Canucks, were elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the Class of 2022. Drafted by the Canucks with the second and third overall picks of the 1999 NHL Draft, the Sedins were lifelong linemates and known for their playmaking abilities.

Tennis-Djokovic aims to shed grasscourt rust in Wimbledon second round

Novak Djokovic dropped a set on the way to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday and did not look like the Mr. Consistency who has become the first player to win 80 singles matches in each of the Grand Slam tournaments. But his opponents know that once the Serbian finds his 2022 grass legs, they will more than likely follow first-round victim Kwon Soo-woo out of the event.

NHL-Avalanche deliver the third championship of the year for owner Kroenke

Stan Kroenke's winning ways continued on Sunday when the billionaire businessman secured his third championship of 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup triumph. The "Avs" beat the two-time defending champion Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the Finals in Tampa to secure the franchise's third title and second under the ownership of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Tennis-Collins becomes the highest women's seed to fall on day one

American Danielle Collins was the highest women's seed to fall on day one at Wimbledon as she went down 5-7 6-4 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova on Monday. Australian Open runner-up Collins seeded seven, looked on course for the second round after taking a tight opener but came unstuck against the 66th-ranked Czech player.

Tennis-Murray safely through despite slow start

Twice former champion Andy Murray showed he still has plenty to offer at Wimbledon as he overcame a slow start to beat Australian James Duckworth on Centre Court on Monday. For once the British spotlight has not been focused quite so squarely on the 35-year-old Murray in the Wimbledon build-up, courtesy of U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu's meteoric rise.

Boxing-NFL running backs Peterson and Bell to meet in an exhibition bout

NFL stars Adrian Peterson and Leon Bell are the latest to join the celebrity boxing craze, with the pair scheduled to meet for an exhibition bout on July 30 in Los Angeles, multiple outlets reported on Monday. Both running backs have made multiple Pro Bowl appearances and are currently free agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)